U.S: O.J Simpson released from prison

— 1st October 2017

O.J. Simpson—the former football star, convicted kidnapper and author of the book If I Did It—was released from a Nevada prison this morning, a day earlier than expected.

“The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident,” the Nevada DOC wrote on Facebook, “released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October 1, 2017, at 12:08 AM from Lovelock Correctional Center.”

Simpson served nine years in a botched memorabilia heist in a Las Vegas hotel room. If you somehow didn’t know this from living through it or the various documentary and drama specials about the case last year, in 1995 Simpson was found not guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife, and Ron Goldman the year before. He later lost a civil case and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Browns and Goldmans.
In 2007, Simpson was contacted by a memorabilia dealer about some O.J. merch. Simpson alleged the items were stolen from him. Already planning to go to Vegas for a wedding, O.J. actually recruited wedding guests to help him go get the memorabilia. The planned memorabilia mission went poorly, and everyone involved eventually negotiated plea deals or was found guilty. Simpson got sentenced to a maximum of 33 years.
He served nine of them before being released from prison. He’ll be on probation for up to five years. A spokesperson for the Nevada DOC, which also released a video of Simpson walking out of the correctional facility, told he Associated Press she didn’t “have any information on where he’s going.” Who knows: Your new neighbor could be O.J.!
(Source: Deadspin)
Tokunbo David

  1. Naijaman 1st October 2017 at 5:29 pm
    Good for you, Juice!! And for Pete’s sake, please stay outta limelight and trouble! Hope you can enjoy the rest of your life in relative peace!

