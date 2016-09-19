The Sun News
U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody

19th September 2016

Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in Chelsea, Seaside Park bombings, has been taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey.

The FBI released a wanted poster and New Jersey State Police released additional photos of a 28-year-old suspect in Saturday night’s Chelsea bombing and the earlier explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey.

The man, identified as Ahmad Rahami, is either a current or former resident of Elizabeth. He is believed to be operating a 2003 Blue Honda Civic bearing NJ registration D63EYB.

Sources tell ABC News that authorities believe ALL of this past weekend’s incidents — explosions in Seaside Park and Chelsea explosion, the un-exploded pressure cooker on West 27th Street, and the devices found/detonated at the Elizabeth train station — are connected.

One source says it is still unclear if this is the work of one suspect (potentially with unwitting associates), or the deliberate work of a broader group.

The New Jersey State Police tweeted out additional photos of the suspect, saying he is wanted for questioning in the Chelsea and Seaside Park explosions.
FBI and other law enforcement descended on an Elmora Avenue home early Monday morning, where Rahami either currently lives or used to live.

“The latest is the FBI with the NJSP is conducting a search warrant at a Fried chicken place over on the corner of Lindon Avenue and Elmore Avenue,” Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage told “Good Morning America.”

“I expect them to be there for a couple of more hours conducting this search warrant. This search warrant obviously has led to the police from the previous investigation in Chelsea. I don’t know all of the particulars at this time.”

A source says authorities were able to identify Rahami with help from a cell phone left behind with an un-exploded pressure cooker found on West 27th Street.

Rahami, a naturalized citizen of Afghan descent, is believed to be the man seen in surveillance video at both the scene of the explosion and the scene on West 27th where the unexploded device was found, according to a police source.

The five people detained up by the FBI on Sunday night on the Belt Parkway may be relatives of the suspect. The suspect was not apprehended in the traffic stop.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Rahami could be armed and dangerous.

“We need to get this guy in right away,” de Blasio said on CNN. “My experience is once the FBI zeroes in on someone, they will get them.”

The blast on 23rd Street injured 29 people.

No one was injured when the pipe bomb that exploded Saturday in Seaside Park before a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors. The race was canceled.

Five more devices were found in a bag in a trash can by two men at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the Elizabeth train station. One of the devices exploded as a bomb squad was attempting to disarm it with a robot. No one was injured.

(Source: ABC)

Philip Nwosu

Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria may lose trillions from ECOWAS/EU free trade deal

— 19th September 2016

Nigeria may  lose up to 1.3 trillion dollars in revenues if it signs the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said. The association’s view is contained in a statement, issued by its President, Mr Frank Jacobs, in Lagos on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EPA is…

    Crisis in Delta community follwing discovery of lignite, kaolin

    — 19th September 2016

    Crisis is said to be brewing in Ukwu-Nzu, an agrarian community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, following the alleged disruption of a meeting between the community development committee and prospective investors by security operatives. Community sources says that the investors have indicated interest to exploit the huge deposits of kaolin and lignite, which…

    U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody

    — 19th September 2016

    Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in Chelsea, Seaside Park bombings, has been taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey. The FBI released a wanted poster and New Jersey State Police released additional photos of a 28-year-old suspect in Saturday night’s Chelsea bombing and the earlier explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey. The man, identified as Ahmad…

    Russia: Pro-Putin party wins big in parliarmentary polls

    — 19th September 2016

    Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s, of the ruling United Russia party has won a landslide victory in the Country’s just concluded a parliamentary election. The Central Election Commission said that the near final results showed on Monday in Moscow that it has paved way for Putin to run for a fourth term as president in 18…

    Niger Delta: Militants blow oil facility, issue more threats

    — 19th September 2016

    (By Paul Osuyi – ASABA) Militant group Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM) has claimed responsibility for blowing up of the Afuesere-Ekiugbo delivery facility in Ughelli, Delta State, a facility operated by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). The group in a statement by its spokesman Aldo Agbalaja said that the attack took place at about 11:30pm…

    U.K: Distinguish between ‘refugees’ and ‘economic migrants’

    — 19th September 2016

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, has called for a “better distinction between refugees and economic migrants. May said in advance excerpts from her speech to a UN summit on migration on Monday, in New York, that the international community should build “a new, more effective global approach to manage migration. She said that the move…

    First Nation resumes flight operation

    — 19th September 2016

    By Louis Iba First Nation Airways has resumed scheduled flight operations in Nigeria after it  shutdown operations two weeks ago to allow for maintenance work on two of its aircraft. The airline had fixed September 15, 2016 to relaunch its operation, but it was unable to meet the deadline  due to its inability to get imported aircraft…

    Proposed Lagos-Abuja rail: We won’t celebrate yet –Ekiti PDP

    — 19th September 2016

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said it would not celebrate what it describes as “mere promise by the Federal Government to include Ekiti State in the station routes of the Lagos-Abuja railway project” until it is delivered. The party accused  politicians already celebrating the proposed inclusion as …

    Buhari responsible for recession, Fayose alleges

    — 19th September 2016

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said yesterday that President Mohammadu Buhari is responsible for the country’s economic recession. Fayose added that presidenet Buhari is the major problem of the country that Nigerians must solve. “Our president, through his actions and inactions is destroying everything that makes Nigeria a country and well-meaning…

    Abduction of 4 landlords: Kidnappers demand N1bn ransom

    — 19th September 2016

    •Police commands argue over jurisdiction By Christopher Oji Following the abduction of four landlords by suspected gunmen in military uniforms on Saturday at Isheri, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states, the residents are still in shock as the kidnappers have vowed to kill the captives if NI billion ransom is not paid. A…

