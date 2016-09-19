U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody

Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in Chelsea, Seaside Park bombings, has been taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey.

The FBI released a wanted poster and New Jersey State Police released additional photos of a 28-year-old suspect in Saturday night’s Chelsea bombing and the earlier explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey.

The man, identified as Ahmad Rahami, is either a current or former resident of Elizabeth. He is believed to be operating a 2003 Blue Honda Civic bearing NJ registration D63EYB.

Sources tell ABC News that authorities believe ALL of this past weekend’s incidents — explosions in Seaside Park and Chelsea explosion, the un-exploded pressure cooker on West 27th Street, and the devices found/detonated at the Elizabeth train station — are connected.

One source says it is still unclear if this is the work of one suspect (potentially with unwitting associates), or the deliberate work of a broader group.

The New Jersey State Police tweeted out additional photos of the suspect, saying he is wanted for questioning in the Chelsea and Seaside Park explosions.

FBI and other law enforcement descended on an Elmora Avenue home early Monday morning, where Rahami either currently lives or used to live.