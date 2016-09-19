U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody

Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in Chelsea, Seaside Park bombings, has been taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey.
The FBI released a wanted poster and New Jersey State Police released additional photos of a 28-year-old suspect in Saturday night’s Chelsea bombing and the earlier explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey.
The man, identified as Ahmad Rahami, is either a current or former resident of Elizabeth. He is believed to be operating a 2003 Blue Honda Civic bearing NJ registration D63EYB.
Sources tell ABC News that authorities believe ALL of this past weekend’s incidents — explosions in Seaside Park and Chelsea explosion, the un-exploded pressure cooker on West 27th Street, and the devices found/detonated at the Elizabeth train station — are connected.
One source says it is still unclear if this is the work of one suspect (potentially with unwitting associates), or the deliberate work of a broader group.
The New Jersey State Police tweeted out additional photos of the suspect, saying he is wanted for questioning in the Chelsea and Seaside Park explosions.
FBI and other law enforcement descended on an Elmora Avenue home early Monday morning, where Rahami either currently lives or used to live.
“The latest is the FBI with the NJSP is conducting a search warrant at a Fried chicken place over on the corner of Lindon Avenue and Elmore Avenue,” Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage told “Good Morning America.”
“I expect them to be there for a couple of more hours conducting this search warrant. This search warrant obviously has led to the police from the previous investigation in Chelsea. I don’t know all of the particulars at this time.”
A source says authorities were able to identify Rahami with help from a cell phone left behind with an un-exploded pressure cooker found on West 27th Street.
Rahami, a naturalized citizen of Afghan descent, is believed to be the man seen in surveillance video at both the scene of the explosion and the scene on West 27th where the unexploded device was found, according to a police source.
The five people detained up by the FBI on Sunday night on the Belt Parkway may be relatives of the suspect. The suspect was not apprehended in the traffic stop.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Rahami could be armed and dangerous.
“We need to get this guy in right away,” de Blasio said on CNN. “My experience is once the FBI zeroes in on someone, they will get them.”
The blast on 23rd Street injured 29 people.
No one was injured when the pipe bomb that exploded Saturday in Seaside Park before a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors. The race was canceled.
Five more devices were found in a bag in a trash can by two men at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the Elizabeth train station. One of the devices exploded as a bomb squad was attempting to disarm it with a robot. No one was injured.
