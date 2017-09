The U.S. Army has inaugurated its first military base in Israel, which sends a message of readiness to Iran in the region, local media reported on Tuesday.

The base’s opening comes as Israel faces a slew of regional threats, especially from its Iran, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said.

The Israeli military said the new base is located inside an existing Israel Air Force base in the southern region.

The American military base houses dozens of U.S. soldiers operating radar device alongside Israeli soldiers as U.S. radar has been operational on site for a decade, using American civilians to operate it.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)