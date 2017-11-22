U.S. gymnastics team doctor pleads guilty to sexual abuse

Former team doctor of U.S. gymnastics team on Wednesday pleaded guilty in a Michigan Court to sexually abusing seven athletes during medical exams, local media reported.

Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Indianapolis Star newspaper reported.

The plea was part of agreement with prosecutors that would see him sentenced to between 25 and 40 years in prison.

He is to be sentenced in January.

The newspaper first revealed ongoing abuse against gymnasts.

More than 130 women and girls, including multiple members of the U.S. Olympic team had earlier accused Nassar of abuse.

Gold medalist Gabby Douglas was the latest gymnast to come forward to say that like several of her teammates, including McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, she was abused by Nassar.

“We admire the strength shown by Gabby and her teammates in speaking out publicly to hold a predator accountable.

“The conduct of which Larry Nassar is accused is appalling, and we are very sorry that any athlete has been harmed during her or his gymnastics career,’’ U.S. Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body, said.

The head of U.S. Gymnastics resigned earlier this year amid sexual misconduct accusations against adults working in the organisation’s youth gymnastics programmes.

(Source: dpa/NAN)