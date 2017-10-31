The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - U.S classifies data on casualties, attrition in Afghan forces
31st October 2017 - New SGF to be sworn-in on Wednesday
31st October 2017 - Emmy rescinds special honor to Kevin Spacey after molestation claim
31st October 2017 - 2019: We’ll reject imposition of guber candidate in Ogun West – Group
31st October 2017 - Accidental shooting : Bayelsa Police arrest, release Jonathan’s nephew
31st October 2017 - President Buhari to appoint more ministers
31st October 2017 - Police arrest 57 suspects, recover arms, drugs in Lagos State
31st October 2017 - Suspected kidnapper allegedly escapes from Police custody in Ebonyi
31st October 2017 - EKSU killings: Fayose reads Riot Act to cultists, kidnappers
31st October 2017 - SEC to begin capital market curriculum in schools by 2018
Home / World News / U.S classifies data on casualties, attrition in Afghan forces

U.S classifies data on casualties, attrition in Afghan forces

— 31st October 2017

The U.S. military has classified data on casualty and attrition rates in the Afghan army and police force on the request of the Kabul Government, says a watchdog group in its report on Tuesday.

According to the quarterly report by the Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the key data, which also includes figures on manpower and the state of equipment, is being withheld for the first time in eight years.

The U.S military told SIGAR that the data belonged to the Afghan government and it must therefore “withhold, restrict, or classify the data as long as the Afghan government has classified it.’’

Report said this was the second time such data had been classified since the watchdog began reporting in 2008

It added that the number of casualties among Afghan forces had been rising as insurgent attacks have increased in recent months.

The SIGAR’s quarterly report in July 2, 531 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and 4,238 were wounded between January and May 8.

The government’s control over districts fell by two per cent from the last reporting period and five per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

As at August, a total of 54 districts were either fully controlled, or heavily influenced by Taliban militants, “an increase of nine districts over the last six months.’’

(Source: dpa/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

New SGF to be sworn-in on Wednesday

— 31st October 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   ‎The newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, has vowed to join the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration fight corruption, insecurity as well as efforts to revive the economy. He spoke to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari at Aso Rock…

  • Emmy rescinds special honor to Kevin Spacey after molestation claim

    — 31st October 2017

    Kevin Spacey will no longer be honored at the 2017 International Emmys amid allegations that the actor sexually harassed then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp. Rapp came forward with the accusation on Sunday, detailing the 1986 encounter in Spacey’s home to BuzzFeed News when the Broadway star was a teenager and Spacey was 26. Spacey responded to the story on Twitter, explaining he…

  • 2019: We’ll reject imposition of guber candidate in Ogun West – Group

    — 31st October 2017

      From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A socio-political group, Ogun West Elders Forum (OGWEF), has vowed it will reject any attempt to manipulate or impose any gubernatorial candidate from Ogun West extraction, on the people of the zone in 2019. The group, which declared its main objective was to work with other leaders in Ogun East…

  • Accidental shooting : Bayelsa Police arrest, release Jonathan’s nephew

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has released a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Oguanisi Akpusu, who was arrested over an alleged shooting of two people during a masquerade festival at Emeyal community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The Police are also mulling on a blanket ban on…

  • President Buhari to appoint more ministers

    — 31st October 2017

    Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said he will appoint more ministers into his cabinet and also make more board appointments in response to the demand from members of his party. The President announced this on Tuesday in his speech at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. He said: “Last…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share