NAN

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer “DJ Khaled” with failing to disclose payments.

The charge is about payments they received for promoting investments in initial coin offerings (ICOs).

READ ALSO Presidents Cup captain Woods says cleared air with Reed

The two did not admit or deny the regulator’s charges, but agreed to pay a combined 767,500 U.S. dollars in fines and penalties, the SEC said in a statement on Thursday.