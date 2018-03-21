The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - U.S.: Austin Bomber blew self up as police moved in, Police say
21st March 2018 - Ill health forces Myanmar president to resign
21st March 2018 - Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie
21st March 2018 - NAN loses Kebbi correspondent
21st March 2018 - Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly
21st March 2018 - FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day
21st March 2018 - #BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls
21st March 2018 - My daughter not released because she refused to denounce Christ – Dapchi parent, Sharibu Nata
21st March 2018 - Afghanistan: 25 killed in explosion near Kabul varsity
21st March 2018 - Philippine bus falls into ravine, leaves 19 dead and 17 injured
Home / Cover / World News / U.S.: Austin Bomber blew self up as police moved in, Police say

U.S.: Austin Bomber blew self up as police moved in, Police say

— 21st March 2018

Daily Beast

The man responsible for terrorizing Austin over the past few weeks with a series of bombs is finally dead, police say.

Police were trying to arrest the man early Wednesday morning when he allegedly killed himself with an explosive device inside his own car as he fled from authorities, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at an early-morning press conference.

The Texas Rangers and local departments will investigate the night’s incidents to ensure that they were appropriate, Manley added.

“We don’t know where this suspect has spent his last 24 hours, and therefore we need to remain vigilant to be sure no other packages have been left throughout the community,” Manley said.

Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect but said he was a 24-year-old white male. His motive is still unclear.

The man was killed after authorities reportedly tracked him down using information gleaned from the FedEx package bombs he sent, one of which detonated in a facility near San Antonio early Tuesday morning.

Evidence at a FedEx store in southwest Austin contained security footage of the man and store receipts obtained by a search warrant showing “suspicious” transactions, the Austin American-Statesman reported. His Google search history also allegedly showed he was looking for information on where to go to ship the devices. Using cellphone technology, authorities reportedly traced him to a hotel in Williamson County, just outside of Austin.

“FBI, Austin police tracked him down and engaged him in Round Rock within the last hour, according to state law enforcement officials,” wrote Jason Whitely, from WFAA-TV, about 3 a.m. local time. ”A device detonated—which they expected when they pursued him. Then shots.”

The Texas capital has been on edge since the first explosion on March 2 killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House, who opened a package that police say had been hand-delivered to his front porch. Ten days later, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed and his mother was seriously injured by another package bomb, also delivered to their doorstep. Hours later, a 75-year-old woman was wounded when she opened a similar package at her own home.

The fourth bomb on Sunday wounded two men in their early twenties who were walking on a residential street in southwest Austin. In that case, the bomber used a tripwire detonator anchored by a yard sign.

Experts told The Daily Beast that the bomber had—with the use of the tripwire—displayed a higher level of skill and sophistication than previously believed.

On Tuesday, a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio was linked to the other cases, and the company later said the “individual responsible” for the facility explosion “also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement.” That package was discovered at a FedEx building in south Austin before it had detonated.

Former ATF agent Malcolm Brady told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that the bomber’s “success” over the past several days was not an accident.

“He’s a smart man that can put these devices together and not kill himself,” said Brady. “Obviously he’s been reading.”

Brady, who supervised the 1993 World Trade Center bombing case, added: “They may get a little more sophisticated, but with any luck, he’ll blow himself up.”

Chief Manley added Wednesday, “This is the culmination of three very long weeks for our community.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

U.S.: Austin Bomber blew self up as police moved in, Police say

— 21st March 2018

Daily Beast The man responsible for terrorizing Austin over the past few weeks with a series of bombs is finally dead, police say. Police were trying to arrest the man early Wednesday morning when he allegedly killed himself with an explosive device inside his own car as he fled from authorities, Austin Police Chief Brian…

  • Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie

    — 21st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in her latest post on her Facebook page, on Wednesday, attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan over his denial of withdrawing N153 billion ahead of the 2015 presidential elections, as alleged by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo had, on Monday, alleged that…

  • NAN loses Kebbi correspondent

    — 21st March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The head of the correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kebbi State, Malam Dauda Shehu, is dead. He was at the early hours of Sunday morning hit by stroke and went into coma until he died, on Tuesday afternoon. He was confirmed dead by doctors around 4 pm at…

  • Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly

    — 21st March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu,  Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, submitted the names of 16 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation. The names were made up of seven former Commissioners in his first term while nine are fresh nominees. The re-nominated commissioners were Dr. Uju Nworgu, Prof. Kate Omenugha, Mr….

  • FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day

    — 21st March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has reeled out activities to join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2018 World Water Day. World Water Day is an annual event celebrated all over the world on the same date. In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as the first World Water…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share