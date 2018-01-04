The Sun News
Latest
4th January 2018 - U.K.: Plan to banish beggars for royal wedding slammed
4th January 2018 - Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall performance gets documentary treatment
4th January 2018 - Drama as 3 factional IPMAN presidents exchange banters in Senate
4th January 2018 - Stop politicising security, Gov. Dickson tells FG
4th January 2018 - Fuel scarcity: Dealer blames marketers for hoarding, unfair profiteering
4th January 2018 - Don’t frustrate inland dry port activities, Buhari warns Customs, port officials
4th January 2018 - Woman jailed 10-months over attempt to sell own twin babies
4th January 2018 - All state capitals to be linked by rail, says Buhari
4th January 2018 - Six die, 14 injured in Sokoto auto crash
4th January 2018 - Cassava growers target 2m tonnes production in 2018
Home / World News / U.K.: Plan to banish beggars for royal wedding slammed

U.K.: Plan to banish beggars for royal wedding slammed

— 4th January 2018

(dpa/NAN)

Homeless charities on Thursday slammed a local council leader’s plan to banish beggars from the streets before Prince Harry marries fiancee Meghan Markle in the English town of Windsor in May.

Earlier this month, Simon Dudley, the Conservative council leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, had written to the local police commissioner to criticise their response to “anti-social behaviour, including aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor.”

Dudley also vowed on Twitter to ask the police “to focus on dealing with this before the royal wedding,” urging Thames Valley Police to enforce an 1824 Vagrancy Act “against organised begging in Windsor.”

Murphy James, manager of the Windsor Homelessness Project, on Thursday accused Dudley of “vilifying the vulnerable.”

“Harping back to 1824 is not the answer,” Murphy said in a letter to the local Windsor and Eton Express.

“It is heartbreaking to read comments which put such an incorrect light on homelessness and the people who find themselves homeless,” the Brett Foundation, another local charity, added in a statement.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Drama as 3 factional IPMAN presidents exchange banters in Senate

— 4th January 2018

From: Fred Itua, Abuja There was a mild drama earlier today, when three people introduced themselves as national presidents of the Independent Marketers Petroleum Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). The trio made the separate introductions when they appeared the Senate committee on Petroleum Downstream investigating the current fuel scarcity. Sanusi Fari, Chinedu Okorokwo and Obasi Lawson,…

  • Stop politicising security, Gov. Dickson tells FG

    — 4th January 2018

    …Condemns Senseless nation-wide killings Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government to stop politicising national Security. The governor said the inability of President Muhamnadu Buhari to personally take charge of the nation’s security and engage critical stakeholders on national security have made some APC…

  • Fuel scarcity: Dealer blames marketers for hoarding, unfair profiteering

    — 4th January 2018

    The South-East Zonal Supervisor, Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Mrs Amaka Okonkwo, has criticised some petroleum product marketers for hoarding and unfair profiteering of the products leading to the current scarcity. Okonkwo said this while speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday on the ongoing artificial scarcity of fuel (PMS) in the country. She condemned the…

  • Don’t frustrate inland dry port activities, Buhari warns Customs, port officials

    — 4th January 2018

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna. President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, warned Customs and Port officials from frustrating business activities at Inland dry ports in major parts of the country. President Buhari gave the warning shortly before commissioning the Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kakuri area of the city. He said apart from Kaduna Inland Dry Port,…

  • Woman jailed 10-months over attempt to sell own twin babies

    — 4th January 2018

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina A Katsina State magistrate court has sentenced a 30-year-old housewife who negotiated to sell her month-old twin baby girls, to 10 months in prison. The Katsina police arrested Salima Lawal, last December, at Marabar Kankara, Malumfashi Local Government Area, as she attempted to dispose of the babies for the sum of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share