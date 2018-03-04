The Sun News
Home / Sports / Tyson Fury in race to regain fitness

Tyson Fury in race to regain fitness

— 4th March 2018

Promoter Eddie Hearn has responded to accusations from WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder that he’s simply using Anthony Joshua to make money.

Wilder stated his belief that Hearn was ‘milking’ his ‘cow’ Joshua ‘for every dollar he could get’ recently, leading to the Matchroom boss hitting back.

“Talking of milking the cow, I think Deontay’s got a chip on his shoulder because his udders are dry,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“He’s making very small money and needs a new promoter. I don’t think he has a promoter at the moment, so if he doesn’t – Deontay just pick up the phone, drop me a line. We’ll get this AJ fight, we’ll make you some real money.

“He’s WBC champion, he’s a great fighter, who is a great personality, but for this camp he’s been like a one-man salesman, just travelling around the globe, trying to sell his own fight. He should be in camp. This is a proper fight, his first real test.

“Make no mistake, I was with Anthony Joshua this morning, he wants to fight Deontay Wilder. He sees that as an easier fight potentially than the Joseph Parker fight.

“The plan is to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He’s got to deal with Parker first on March 31, it’s a tough fight. After that, Deontay is coming to Cardiff, we can sit down, we can get that fight made. No problems from our side.”

Previously, speaking with the BBC, Hearn had said: “Deontay Wilder has tried to sell his whole fight on Anthony Joshua – he should worry about Luis Ortiz.

“Anthony will fight anyone and, as we have stated a thousand times, he wants to be the undisputed champion.

“If he beats Joseph Parker then he just needs one more belt. Wilder doesn’t have a promoter so is on a one-man salesman mission – get your head on Ortiz, let us deal with Parker then join us back in the real world and this fight will get made very quickly,” he added.

Latest

Wicked: 12-yr-old girl chained for 4 years

— 4th March 2018

Tortured, disfigured, made to brush teeth with stones  Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki  Freedom has come for 12-year-old Faith Nwanja, who passed through a dehumanizing ordeal for four years in the hands of a relative. The disfigured girl, a native of Okofia community in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was rescued through the facilitation…

  • Chinese vendors ‘exploiting’ African children removed from Taobao

    — 4th March 2018

    Chinese online shopping platform, Taobao, has removed controversial vendors offering personalised video and photo ads featuring African children, following an outcry about exploitation. Customers could pay for ads with young African children shouting out promotional messages in Chinese. This quickly sparked concerns over taste, parental consent and what these children were being paid. Alibaba, which…

  • Sex and abortion spots increase in Kaduna

    — 4th March 2018

    …A bottle of soft drink costs N10,000 in the area Noah Ebije, Kaduna Founder of Pro-life Plus, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mr. Sonny Pat Natson, has expressed concern over the rising number of commercial sex spots and clubs where ladies go to obtain abortion services in Kaduna metropolis.  Pro-Life is specialized in the crusade against…

  • Kenyan film school takes on Hollywood for an Oscar

    — 4th March 2018

    When the Oscar winners are announced this weekend, it won’t only be Hollywood superstars who will be waiting anxiously. There will also be eight graduates from a film college in Kenya nervously awaiting the results. These graduates of the Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) in Nairobi were part of the team making a movie nominated…

  • How my wife died on day of our traditional wedding

    — 4th March 2018

    MATTHEW DIKE Tears have not ceased to flow from the eyes of the children of Mrs Vero German, since mid-February, each time her name came up in discussion amongst her near kin. The reason is that February was a day Vero, aged 47, and her husband of 20 years, Owhonigha German, had set aside to…

