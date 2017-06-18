Two school principals embezzle NECO fees in Nasarawa

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Securities and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Alhaji Lawan Bashir has revealed that principals of two secondary schools in the state diverted NECO registration fees paid by students.

The commandant told newsmen in lafia that students of the affected schools are Shekkina International School in Agyaragu area of Obi LGA and GSS Wakama in Nasarawa eggon LGA.

He said the students did not realise that their fees had been diverted until the commencement of the examination.

According to the NSCDC boss, “it was after the examinations started that the candidates realised that they had not been registered, their parents promptly reported the matter to the area inspectorate office of education in the affected locations, which brought the matter to us”

He said that the affected principals were then invited to our office “we employed alternative conflict resolution mechanism and it yielded results, all the parties have agreed to the terms for the repayment of the fees to the affected candidates

“The principal of Shekkina International School has refunded more than N400,000 to 67 candidates while his GSS Wakama counterpart has agreed to pay the money before the end of June. We involved the candidates and their parents in the negotiations so as to resolve the matter without any violence that appeared imminent before we came in” he said Bashir advised members of the public to take advantage of the alternative conflict resolution mechanism of the command to report cases instead of taking laws into their hands.

He also explained that the command would deployed over 300 of their men across the state to ensure that the threats issued by Arewa youths over Igbo quits did not affect the state, adding that the command had been in touch with the various tribal associations in the state to ensure the security of all the south easterners in the state.

The NSCDC boss in the state explained that the political discourse in the state was tailored towards unity and warned the youths not to take the threats as advantage to cause trouble in the state, noting that the command is monitoring all the activities to ensure law and order is maintained.

On the incessant vandalism of streets lights and transformers in the state, the commandant explained that the command was on top of the situation as a number of youths have being arrested and would soon be charged to court.