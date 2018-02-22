Two s/finalists emerge in Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup

Two semifinalists have emerged in the ongoing Delta State principals’ Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc for all secondary schools in Delta State.

The competition was only revived last year courtesy of the partnership between the Delta State Government and Zenith Bank.

Marvel Secondary School and St. Paul College Ozoro are the two school that have booked a ticket to play in the semifinals billed to take place on February 26 and 27 at venues yet to be determined by the organisers.

At the Sapele Stadium, Marvel Secondary School defeated Iwere College Koko 2-0 in a highly entertaining encounter on Tuesday.

Only yesterday, Obule Integrated schools and St. Paul’s College Ozoro played 1-1 after full time in the quarterfinal tie decided at the Ughelli Stadium. After penalty shootout, St Paul won 5-4.

Today, Comprehensive Secondary school and Boys Secondary school will lock horns at Agbor Stadium.

While on Friday, Otokutu Secondary school and Ogume Grammar School will clash at the Oleh Stadium.

Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, said the standard displayed so far has been very high.

“We are in for a great run-in from now till the final match on March 2. The schools have raised their game and we are enjoying the entertainment,” Pemu said.