The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - Two s/finalists emerge in Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup
22nd February 2018 - Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang
22nd February 2018 - Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme
22nd February 2018 - Don’t politicise Zamfara killings, ALGON boss tells politicians
22nd February 2018 - How to overcome bad breath once and for all
22nd February 2018 - Ways to control, reduce childhood cancer
22nd February 2018 - I am always nervous. Help!
22nd February 2018 - Beating cellulite
22nd February 2018 - Group advocates free cancer treatment in Nigeria
22nd February 2018 - Nigeria ranks 11th in newborn mortality – UNICEF 
Home / Sports / Two s/finalists emerge in Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup

Two s/finalists emerge in Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup

— 22nd February 2018

Two semifinalists have emerged in the ongoing Delta State principals’ Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc for all secondary schools in Delta State.
The competition was only revived last year courtesy of the partnership between the Delta State Government and Zenith Bank.
Marvel Secondary School and St. Paul College Ozoro are the two school that have booked a ticket to play in the semifinals billed to take place on February 26 and 27 at venues yet to be determined by the organisers.
At the Sapele Stadium, Marvel Secondary School defeated Iwere College Koko 2-0 in a highly entertaining encounter on Tuesday.
Only yesterday, Obule Integrated schools and St. Paul’s College Ozoro played 1-1 after full time in the quarterfinal tie decided at the Ughelli Stadium. After penalty shootout, St Paul won 5-4.
Today, Comprehensive Secondary school and Boys Secondary school will lock horns at Agbor Stadium.
While on Friday, Otokutu Secondary school and Ogume Grammar School will clash at the Oleh Stadium.
Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, said the standard displayed so far has been very high.
“We are in for a great run-in from now till the final match on March 2. The schools have raised their game and we are enjoying the entertainment,” Pemu said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang

— 22nd February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Immediate past Plateau State governor and member, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT), Senator Jonah Jang has revealed his intention to contest next year’s presidential election. He berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his inability to tackle herdsmen’s killings. He also spoke on other national issues. Recently, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo…

  • Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme

    — 22nd February 2018

    Kenechukwu Madukaife   A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Chukwuanugo Ejikeme, in this interview said that the polity is in a chaotic state and needs redemption, insisting that Nigeria will prosper if run as a commercial venture.     What’s your take on the state of the nation? The fact is that Nigeria…

  • Don’t politicise Zamfara killings, ALGON boss tells politicians

    — 22nd February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna   Aliyu Abubakar is the chairman, Tsafe council of Zamfara State as well as the national Vice President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria  (ALGON).  In this interview, Abubakar said playing politics with security challenges in Zamfara amounts to political immaturity. Your state is one of the states in the…

  • How to overcome bad breath once and for all

    — 22nd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Nothing could be more embarrassing when someone either rudely or politely tells you that an unfriendly odour emanates from your mouth. It is bad breath. The condition chokes the people around the person who suffers it. The realisation of the implication demoralises the sufferer, in no small measure. Bad breath can easily be…

  • NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches

    — 22nd February 2018

    The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has said that the corps in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided 5000 personnel tagged Agro Rangers to protect ranches to be established by the Federal Government. He told journalists at a recent Lagos event: “We have 3000 armed personnel…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share