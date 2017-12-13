The prize, put together by Varkey Foundation, comes with a monetary award of $1 million.

Ayodele Odeogbola teaches at Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun state while Itodo Anthony works at Gateway Excel College Otukpa, Benue state.

Both are among the 50 shortlisted teachers from across the world.

Conceived in 2013, the prize was set up “to recognize one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society”.

The top 50 were shortlisted from over 30,000 nominations and applications from 173 countries from around the world

Varkey Foundation will announce the winner at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai on March 18, 2018.

Here are the top 50 teachers shortlisted:

1. GermánAlberto Soto, Escuela Técnica Fray Luis Beltrán, Argentina

2. Silvana Andrea Carnicero Sanguinetti, Escuela Técnica Nº 33, Argentina

3. Sarah Mathews, Brisbane Bayside State College, Australia

4. Eddie Woo, Cherrybrook Technology High School, Australia

5. Wilbur Klein, Tjuntjuntjara Remote Community School, Australia

6. Koen Timmers, CVO De Verdieping, – Zelfstudie.be online school, Belgium

7. Diego Mahfouz Faria Lima, Escola Municipal Darcy Ribeiro, Brasil

8. Rubens Ferronato, State School Dom Pedro II, Brazil

9. Joe Grabowski, St. John Catholic School, Canada

10. Marcela Lissette Henríquez Aravena, Liceo Polivalente Carlos Montané Castro, Chile

11. Jhon Alexander Echeverri Acosta, El Salado Educational Institution, Colombia

12. Luis Miguel Bermudez Gutierrez, Colegio Gerardo Paredes IED, Colombia

13. Carlos Enrique Sánchez Santamaria, Instituto Técnico Industrial San Juan Bosco, Colombia

14. Jukka Sinnemäki, Jyväskylä Christian School, Finland

15. Patrick Saoula, Collège les Bréguières, France

16. Sitsofe Enyonam Anku, Meagasa Mathematics Academy, Ghana

17. Pradeep Negi, Govt. Inter College BHEL, India

18. Ahmad Riza Wahono, Madrasah Technonatura, Indonesia

19. Dongmei Yang, Xing’an League Wulanhaote Ninth Middle School, Inner Mongolia

20. Lorella Carimali, Liceo Scientifico Statale Vittorio Veneto, Italy

21. Mio Horio, Shiga Prefectural Maibara Senior High School, Japan

22. Samar Naazal, Female Irbid Preparatory City / UNWRA, Jordan

23. Abdikadir Ismail, Mwangaza Muslim Mixed Day School, Kenya

24. Hiba Ballout, Saint George Schools, Lebanon

25. K.A. RAZHIYAH, Panji Secondary School Kota Bharu, Malaysia

26. Binod Shahi , Shree Yanger Gumba Primary School, Nepal

27. Ayodele Odeogbola, Abeokuta Grammar School, Nigeria

28. Itodo Anthony, Gateway Excel College Otukpa, Nigeria

29. Barbara Anna Zielonka, Nannestad High School , Norway

30. Jesus Insilada, Alcarde Gustilo Memorial National High School, Philippines

31. Ryan Homan, San Jose Elementary School Donsol West District, Philippines

32. Nataliia Kiseleva, State educational establishment “School 1409”, Russia

33. Željana Radojičić-Lukić, Elementary school “Milan Rakić” Mionica, Serbia

34. Wendy Horn, Protea Heights Academy, South Africa

35. Marjorie Brown, Roedean School, South Africa

36. Xuxo Ruiz Dominguez, Ceip San Sebastián, Spain

37. Hamadony Muzafarov “Dunyoi Donish” Tajikistan

38. Nurten Akkuş, Ayvacık Pre-School, Turkey

39. Catherine Nakabugo, St.Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School, Uganda

40. Andria Zafirakou, Alperton Community School, United Kingdom

41. Rebecca Cramer, Reach Academy Feltham, United Kingdom

42. Eartha Pond, The Crest Academy, United Kingdom

43. Tuesday Humby, Ormiston Chadwick, United Kingdom

44. Glenn Lee, Waialua High & Intermediate School, United States

45. Keith Hancock, Tesoro High School , United States

46. Joseph Underwood, Miami Senior High, United States

47. Melissa Collins, John P. Freeman Optional School, United States

48. Akash Patel, Thomas J. Rusk Middle School, United States

49. Melinda Wilson, Curie Metropolitan High School for the Performing & Technical Arts, United States

50. Nam Thanh, Vinschool, Vietnam