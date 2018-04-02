The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator
2nd April 2018 - APC, PDP lack capacity to change Nigeria, Obasanjo insists
2nd April 2018 - UN condemns targeting of civilians in northeast Nigeria
2nd April 2018 - IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group
2nd April 2018 - Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months
2nd April 2018 - Ahead 2019, PDP members defect to APC in Yobe
2nd April 2018 - Abe, others move to reconcile aggrieved APC members
2nd April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: PDP loses aspirants, serving senator to SDP
2nd April 2018 - Soldiers allegedly beat 27-year-old man to death in Taraba State
2nd April 2018 - How Winnie Mandela died
Home / National / Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator
two injured soldiers fire GOMBE

Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator

— 2nd April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Two men were allegedly shot and wounded after soldiers drafted to protect Senator Joshua Lidani (PDP, Gombe South) shot into the air to disperse aggrieved youths reported to have prevented the lawmaker from leaving the residence of a traditional ruler in Talasse, Gombe State.

Wuse Barde, 40, and Abdullahi Umar, 25, were said to have sustained various degree of injuries after soldiers fired into the air to disperse youths that laid siege on Senator Lidani after he visited the paramount ruler in Talasse.

The wounded men are presently on admission at the Specialists Hospital in Gombe.

“As I’m talking with you, we are at the Specialist Hospital. One of the victims still has the bullet lodged in his body,” Umar Gelengu, a resident of Talasse told Daily Sun.

Confirming the incidence, state Commissioner of Police Mr. Shina Olukolu said on phone that Senator Lidani initially visited the traditional ruler in Talasse to felicitate with him but that after youths in the area learned of his presence, “they besieged the palace as usual to put in sundry request.”

Commissioner Olukolu, who absolved police details providing security of any wrongdoing, could not however say who was responsible for the shots that resulted in injuries sustained by the two men now on admission at a Gombe hospital.

“I can’t say who fired into the air. But I can assure you that our men kept their distance while the boys were being persuaded to allow the lawmaker leave the palace. No policeman fired a gun,” the CP said.

Effort by our reporter to get the response of Senator Joshua Lidani failed as the lawmaker could not respond to calls placed on his mobile phone. Two text messages were equally sent but without response.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

two injured soldiers fire GOMBE

Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator

— 2nd April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe Two men were allegedly shot and wounded after soldiers drafted to protect Senator Joshua Lidani (PDP, Gombe South) shot into the air to disperse aggrieved youths reported to have prevented the lawmaker from leaving the residence of a traditional ruler in Talasse, Gombe State. Wuse Barde, 40, and Abdullahi Umar, 25, were…

  • OBASANJO

    APC, PDP lack capacity to change Nigeria, Obasanjo insists

    — 2nd April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday reiterated that neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the capacity to chart Nigeria on a different course, economically and as a society. He said that, in spite of reforms being undertaken by the APC-led Federal Government and apologies by opposition…

  • UN condemns targeting of CIVILIANS in Nigeria

    UN condemns targeting of civilians in northeast Nigeria

    — 2nd April 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola The UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Yassine Gaba, has strongly condemned the deadly combined attack which took place Sunday April 1 near Belle Village, on the outskirts of Maiduguri. According to local sources, at least 34 civilians lost their lives in this attack and some 90 others were injured….

  • IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group

    — 2nd April 2018

    Jeff Amechi  Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the plot to grant amnesty to Boko Haram sects as a confirmation even to the most ardent supporters of the government that ‘Boko Haram is part and parcel of the present government’. The group alleged that Boko Haram was a well documented atrocities…

  • Exercise Ayem Akpatuma TARABA

    Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months

    — 2nd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has announced the extension of its ongoing internal security operation codenamed “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma” in Taraba State to curb the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and natives. The Army said “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma”, launched on February 20 in some states including Taraba, has been extended for two months in Taraba…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share