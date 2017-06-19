The Sun News
Two in court over alleged N530,000 fraud charge

— 19th June 2017

Two traders, who allegedly obtained a loan of N530,000 from a man, Emmanuel Eke, on the pretext of returning it after five months, were on Monday brought before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused: Idowu Abori,35, and Niyi Oloyo, 24, both residents of Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 20, 2016 at Prayer Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

He said that the accused obtained the facility from the complainant, Eke, with a promise to pay back in five months.

“When the complainant called the accused after the expiration of the five months to pay his money, the duo started giving excuses.

“Eke said that after a while, the duo switched off their phones and started avoiding him.

“The complainant reported the case to the police, who traced the accused to their apartment and arrested them for further questioning,” Elibeh said.

The duo, however, entered a `not-guilty’ plea.

The offences contravened Sections 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Titus Abolarinwa , granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until June 28, for mention. (NAN)

