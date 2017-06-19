The Sun News
Two held for stealing N1.2m telephone mast batteries in Ogun

— 19th June 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two suspected burglars have been arrested by police in Ogun State for breaking into the mast site belonging to a service provider, Etisalat, located in Isara Remo, and carted away eight heavy duty batteries valued about N1.2 million.

According to a release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the duo of Bashiru Jelili and Madu Nwete, were apprehended at their hideout by the police on Saturday afternoon, following a tip off about their nefarious activities.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the suspects, who had successfully broken into the site to steal the batteries, sold them to one Obinna, now at large.

He added that a preliminary Investigation revealed that the said Obinna was known for receiving stolen properties in the area.

“Immediately the case was reported to the police,  the DPO, in charge of Isara division, however, detailed detectives to unravel the identity of person behind the theft.

“Their efforts led to the arrest of the two suspects who had made confessional statements, while the stolen batteries had been recovered.  Efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing Obinna who is the receiver”. Oyeyemi stated.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspects be charged to court immediately investigation was concluded by the police.

