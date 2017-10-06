Two drown in Kebbi boat mishap

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Two people reportedly drowned, on Friday, in a fresh canoe mishap in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Two days ago no fewer than 19 passengers died on their way from Jeribago in Yauri Local Government Area of the state to Tuteku village in Niger State.

The Friday incident occurred when the wood boat the passengers were traveling in capsized on the River Niger after a collision with derelict trunk of trees in the river.

While confirming the Friday incident, Chairman of Yauri Local Government Area, Alhaji Musa Mohammad, in a telephone interview with journalists, said the canoe was carrying 11 people from Binua village to a market in the area.

“The village is closed to the market they were going to trade in Yauri when the water current wave accompanied by strong wind forced the canoe to capsized.

“Two persons, a Fulani woman and an elderly person were feared drowned in the river.”

The chairman attributed the mishap to paddler’s nonchalant attitude to heed the warning by the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority officials.

According to him, “He was warned by the Authority not to embark on the journey given the weather condition, but he paid dumb ears,” he said.

Acting Executive Director of the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), Alhaji Abbas Kamba, also confirmed the incident.