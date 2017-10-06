The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Two drown in Kebbi boat mishap
6th October 2017 - Alleged fraud: Ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi to knows fate Oct. 16
6th October 2017 - South-East leaders vent anger at Sagay, Umeh, others
6th October 2017 - Don advocates mathematical modeling for treatment, prevention of HIV/AIDS
6th October 2017 - Benue lawmakers to meet Gov. Ortom over labour’s strike
6th October 2017 - 2018 Ekiti guber: INEC must be fair, transparent – Fayose
6th October 2017 - Buhari meets S/Court justices at Aso Rock
6th October 2017 - NLC pickets MTN headquarters over poor work conditions
6th October 2017 - Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16
6th October 2017 - Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation
Home / National / Two drown in Kebbi boat mishap

Two drown in Kebbi boat mishap

— 6th October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Two people reportedly drowned, on Friday, in a fresh canoe mishap  in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Two days ago no fewer than 19 passengers died on their way from Jeribago in Yauri Local Government Area of the state to Tuteku village in Niger State.

The Friday incident occurred when the wood boat the passengers were traveling in capsized on the River Niger after a collision with derelict trunk of trees in the river.

While confirming the Friday incident, Chairman of Yauri Local Government Area, Alhaji Musa Mohammad, in a telephone interview with journalists, said the canoe was carrying 11 people from Binua village to a market in the area.

“The village is closed to the market they were going to trade in Yauri when the water current wave accompanied by strong wind forced the canoe to capsized.

“Two persons, a Fulani woman and an elderly person were feared drowned in the river.”

The chairman attributed the mishap to paddler’s nonchalant attitude to heed the warning by the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority officials.

According to him, “He was warned by the Authority not to embark on the journey given the weather condition, but he paid dumb ears,”  he said.

Acting Executive Director of the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), Alhaji Abbas Kamba, also confirmed the incident.

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Two drown in Kebbi boat mishap

— 6th October 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Two people reportedly drowned, on Friday, in a fresh canoe mishap  in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Two days ago no fewer than 19 passengers died on their way from Jeribago in Yauri Local Government Area of the state to Tuteku village in Niger State. The Friday incident occurred…

  • Alleged fraud: Ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi to knows fate Oct. 16

    — 6th October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Ibrahim Buba of   the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has fixed October 16 to rule on whether or not to discharge a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA ), Patrick Akpobolokemi, who was charged with N2.6 bn fraud. The court fixed the date, on…

  • South-East leaders vent anger at Sagay, Umeh, others

    — 6th October 2017

    Political leaders in the South-East geo-political zone of the country, on Friday, applauded the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, for his contributions to the development of the Nigerian political system. “Chief Odigie-Oyegun, by his political understanding has provided a bridge of good appreciation of democratic behavior between the presidency…

  • Don advocates mathematical modeling for treatment, prevention of HIV/AIDS

    — 6th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A university don, Prof. Richard Kimbir, has advocated the use of mathematical modeling as a model for anti-retroviral therapy for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS. Kimbir stated this at an Inaugural Lecture held recently at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State and titled: “Mathematical Epidemiology: A Veritable…

  • Benue lawmakers to meet Gov. Ortom over labour’s strike

    — 6th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State House of Assembly has assured the organised labour of its preparedness to meet Governor Samuel Ortom with a view to ensuring that part of the arrears or salaries owed workers were paid to hem. This step, they believed, would enable the workers  to suspend the indefinite industrial action…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share