– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja
17th August 2018 - Nigeria records 102,000 new cases of cancer annually – NGO
17th August 2018 - LASG denies privatising water supply
17th August 2018 - INEC promises credible governorship election in Osun
17th August 2018 - Resolve LAUTECH crisis, ASUU tells Ajimobi, Aregbesola
17th August 2018 - Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea
17th August 2018 - Chelsea vs Arsenal: Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery head to head – formations, tactics and football philosophy in focus
17th August 2018 - Zola can unlock Morata’s goals at Chelsea, says Wise
17th August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3, 000 personnel for security in Kaduna
17th August 2018 - NDLEA nabs 46 suspected drug barons with 230.34kg substances in Gombe
Home / Cover / National / Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja
three-storey

Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja

— 17th August 2018

A three-storey shopping complex under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja has collapsed killing two persons and leaving over 10 others trapped.

The incident occurred at 1:30pm on Friday.

A witness said children and food hawkers were among those trapped in the building.

READ ALSO LASG denies privatising water supply

At the time of filing this report, rescue operations by officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Authority ( NEMA ) are currently on-going.

At the time of filing this report, rescue operations by officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Authority ( NEMA ) are currently on-going.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

three-storey

Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja

— 17th August 2018

A three-storey shopping complex under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja has collapsed killing two persons and leaving over 10 others trapped. The incident occurred at 1:30pm on Friday. A witness said children and food hawkers were among those trapped in the building. READ ALSO LASG denies privatising water supply At the time of filing…

  • Lagos state government

    LASG denies privatising water supply

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Government on Friday said that it had yet to privatise water supply or award any water privatisation contract. The Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation, Mr Muminu Badmus, made the clarification in a statement in Lagos. He reacted to media reports claiming that the state government awarded a water privatisation contract to…

  • governorship election

    INEC promises credible governorship election in Osun

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN Mr Segun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun,  says the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state would be credible. Agbaje said this on Friday at a programme tagged,  ‘ Vote Not Fight Campus Town Hall Meeting,’ held at the Osun State University in Osogbo The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports…

  • asuu

    Resolve LAUTECH crisis, ASUU tells Ajimobi, Aregbesola

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Owerri Zone, has called on  Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, to resolve the crisis at Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. The union, which made the call at a press conference in Awka on Friday, said the crisis had been stalling…

  • deploy

    Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3, 000 personnel for security in Kaduna

    — 17th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, says it will deploy over 3, 000 personnel to tackle any kind of security challenges during Sallah festivity in the state. The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzengwe made this known in a statement in Kaduna on Friday. Terzengwe quoted the State Commandant, NSCDC, Alhaji…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share