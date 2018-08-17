Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja

A three-storey shopping complex under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja has collapsed killing two persons and leaving over 10 others trapped.

The incident occurred at 1:30pm on Friday.

A witness said children and food hawkers were among those trapped in the building.

At the time of filing this report, rescue operations by officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Authority ( NEMA ) are currently on-going.

