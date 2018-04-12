Two deaths recorded as 1,138 Corps members pass out in Gombe

The Sun News
Ali Abare, Gombe

A total of 1,138 corps members passed out at a colourful ceremony marking the completion of the mandatory one year national service for the 2017 Batch “A” Stream 1 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Gombe State.

Of the number, two corps members, Abbas Bala and Charity Garba, reportedly died before completing the service year.

NYSC Coordinator in the state, David Pwanidi Markson disclosed this, on Thursday, during the passing out ceremony which held at the Gombe Pantami Stadium.

The ceremony, the first to be observed in five years in the state, due to the prevailing security challenges there, according to Markson, testified to the commitments of Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and security agencies towards ensuring that Gombe State remains peaceful.

While describing the NYSC as one of the enduring legacies from the post-civil war reconstruction and development policies of the Federal Government, the coordinator, urged the passing corps members to be creative by putting to use skills learned during their on-camp and post-camp training.

Markson noted that the era of white collar jobs were long over.

“I warn you that the days ahead will definitely be challenging. You will henceforth no longer receive alert. You should therefore think creatively and make judicious use of scarce resources,” he said.

He said in order to encourage healthy competition and reward hard work, the NYSC management has  put in place a reward system to outstanding corps members who distinguish themselves in the area of Community Development Service.

To this end, Markson said three corps members who took time to execute viable projects in their host communities have been shortlisted for recognition. He urged the Gombe State government to offer automatic employment to these outstanding corps members.

Mary Ikenekha, a graduate of University of Jos emerged the Best Corps Member in community service, carting a cash award instituted by the Gombe State first lady, Hajiya Adama Ibrahim Dankwambo.

In an address at the event, Governor Dankwambo congratulated the passing out corps members while urging them to utilize the skills they learnt in the course of the service year to help towards nation building.

Dankwambo, represented by his deputy, Charles Iliya, took the salute in the traditional passing out parade mounted by members of the 2017 Batch “A” Stream 1.

 

 

 

