Two dead in Sokoto during attempted prison break

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed two deaths and one hospitalised following a confrontation between hoodlums and Prison officials in Sokoto metropolis.

Police spokesperson Assistant Superintendent Cordelia Nwawe said some group of miscreants attacked the prison van while transporting inmates to court.

Nwawe said the hoodlums succeeded in stopping the vehicle on Sultan Abubakar road and attempted to set the inmates free.

She said two of the hoodlums lost their lives while one sustained injury, adding that some weapons were recovered from the scene.

The PPRO added that a Deputy Commissioner of Police was detailed by State Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and that the Command would provide further details on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prison Service in Sokoto, Umar Faruk, said the inmates have been successfully taken back to prison custody.

“The 18 awaiting trail inmates were successfully escorted back to safe custody in the prison and security beefed up in and around the facility,” he said.

He added that the Command appreciates the support of other security agencies in the state, assuring the public of that all prisoners have been securely interned.