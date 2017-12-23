The Sun News
Two days to Christmas and #fuelscarcity top trend on Nigerian Twitter

Two days to Christmas and #fuelscarcity top trend on Nigerian Twitter

— 23rd December 2017

On the eve of Christmas Eve, Nigerians across the country are running around doing their last minute Christmas shopping.

Not a problem, it happens every year. But this year is different for two different reasons. One, Christmas is on Monday and so Christmas Eve and the day before Christmas Eve fall on a weekend. Two: notice those long lines at the fuel stations and the bumper to bumper traffic? Yes, it’s a season of fuel shortages and hoarding (depending on where you are).

And so across the country’s major cities, and particularly in Lagos, commuters and car owners scramble from point to point and line to line searching for fuel. While those not on the move or stuck are at home waiting for those who are.

Prices are up, electricity is down, generators are heating and general tensions high. But in the meantime Nigerians have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations – pushing #fuelscarcity to the number 1 trending hashtag on the social media site.

Here are some of the more interesting posts we are monitoring. And remember, whatever you do: relax. It’s the holidays after all and things can’t possibly get any worse.

