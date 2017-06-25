The Sun News
25th June 2017 - Two brothers arrested over murder of 73-yr-old man
25th June 2017 - Quite notice: Ohanaeze worried over non-arrest of Arewa youths
25th June 2017 - ABIMBOLA 08098193503
25th June 2017 - Tax defaulters risk jail, asset forfeiture — FG
25th June 2017 - Punctuality, a tool for success
25th June 2017 - Ausbeth Ajagu’s daughter graduates with distinction in Canada
25th June 2017 - Yetunde Ogbemudia smiles again
25th June 2017 - Ageless beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu steps out
25th June 2017 - Chief Tony Ezenna takes the lead
25th June 2017 - Where is Helen Inegbeniki?
Two brothers arrested over murder of 73-yr-old man

By Ayo Alonge

The police have arrested two brothers who killed a 73-year-old man, Odeyemi Adebari, in Agbara, Ogun State.

The septuagenarian met his death after he challenged one of the brothers, 27-year-old Matthew Elegbede, for breaking into the apartment of one his tenants.

The young man took offence that the old man challenged him for the despicable conduct. Rather than show remorse, he ran home and came back with a machete in company with his elder brother, Sunday Elegbede and attacked the septuagenarian.

They dealt vicious machete cuts on him. The shock of the attack and the copious volume of blood he lost caused the man faint. The horror of the attack made the old man’s son to raise the alarm and reported the matter to the police at Agbara, while the old man was rushed to a hospital, but he couldn’t survive the horrendous attack and died four days later.

Following the death of Adebari, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, orderd that the case be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

