The Sun News
Latest
3rd December 2017 - Two armed robbers shot dead in Ogun
3rd December 2017 - Bloody weekend
3rd December 2017 - A/Ibom LG council election a farce -Nsima Ekere
3rd December 2017 - UNN convocation: Buhari tasks varsities on change revolution
3rd December 2017 - Abducted 84-yr-old ex-lawmaker killed after family paid ransom
3rd December 2017 - Buhari, Tinubu find love again
3rd December 2017 - Work resumes on Second Niger Bridge
3rd December 2017 - Polytechnic graduate dies in car crash
3rd December 2017 - Man kills late brother’s widow he inherited
3rd December 2017 - Inside the scandal-hit world of Japan’s sumo wrestlers
Home / Cover / National / Two armed robbers shot dead in Ogun

Two armed robbers shot dead in Ogun

— 3rd December 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two suspected armed robbers have been reportedly shot dead by police in Ogun State.

The two robbers were suspected members of a robbery gang that attacked Dangote Cement Company, Ibese, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the gang, numbering about seven and armed with dangerous weapons, had invaded the company and moved straight to the material section to cart away some armoured cables.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, added that policemen posted on duty at the company were alerted by the company security men and they promptly moved to the scene. And sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun duel which lasted for about 45 minutes.

The PPRO stated that at the end of the encounter, one of the robbers was shot dead, while one was arrested with serious gunshot wounds but died on the way to the hospital.

Other members of the gang, according to the police spokesperson, escaped with gun shot injuries.

Weapons recovered from them include one locally made single barrel gun, 14 expended cartridges, a dagger and house breaking equipment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, commended the gallantry display of his men and appealed to members of the public and hospitals to report anybody seen with gunshot injuries to the police.

He also assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the forthcoming yuletide.

Post Views: 23
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Two armed robbers shot dead in Ogun

— 3rd December 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two suspected armed robbers have been reportedly shot dead by police in Ogun State. The two robbers were suspected members of a robbery gang that attacked Dangote Cement Company, Ibese, in the early hours of Saturday. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the gang,…

  • Bloody weekend

    — 3rd December 2017

    2 suicide bombers kill 3, injure 53 in Borno town Suspected assassins shoot dead cattle breeders chairman, 3 others in Bayelsa From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri , Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa No fewer than 13 persons were killed and 53 others injured in twin bomb explosions at Biu, a town in Borno State. Two female bombers, Sunday…

  • A/Ibom LG council election a farce -Nsima Ekere

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Joe Effiong, Uyo The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Akwa Ibom State local government election, describing the exercise as sham and a shame. The party had earlier alleged that there was a grand design by the state electoral commission and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the election in favour…

  • UNN convocation: Buhari tasks varsities on change revolution

    — 3rd December 2017

    …As Kalu, Ovia, Sultan bag honourary doctorate degrees From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian universities to join his administration in entrenching the change revolution sweeping across the country. Buhari, who made this call yesterday during the 47th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka  (UNN), said that apart from…

  • Abducted 84-yr-old ex-lawmaker killed after family paid ransom

    — 3rd December 2017

    By Ngozi Uwujare The family of 84-year-old Chief Abbot Ogbobula has been enveloped in grief since the day it learnt about the death of the former lawmaker, who was abducted by a six-man gang of kidnappers on June 26, from his home at Ihuba village in Ahoada, Rivers State. The distraught daughter of the victim,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share