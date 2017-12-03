Two armed robbers shot dead in Ogun

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two suspected armed robbers have been reportedly shot dead by police in Ogun State.

The two robbers were suspected members of a robbery gang that attacked Dangote Cement Company, Ibese, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the gang, numbering about seven and armed with dangerous weapons, had invaded the company and moved straight to the material section to cart away some armoured cables.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, added that policemen posted on duty at the company were alerted by the company security men and they promptly moved to the scene. And sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun duel which lasted for about 45 minutes.

The PPRO stated that at the end of the encounter, one of the robbers was shot dead, while one was arrested with serious gunshot wounds but died on the way to the hospital.

Other members of the gang, according to the police spokesperson, escaped with gun shot injuries.

Weapons recovered from them include one locally made single barrel gun, 14 expended cartridges, a dagger and house breaking equipment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, commended the gallantry display of his men and appealed to members of the public and hospitals to report anybody seen with gunshot injuries to the police.

He also assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the forthcoming yuletide.