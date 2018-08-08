Twin brothers, 6 others docked for diversion of N31.7m

Lukman Olabiyi

A twin brothers, Taiwo and Kehinde Akintade, and six others were, on Tuesday, arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, over alleged diversion of N31 million belonging to one Jamiu Oke.

The six others docked alongside the twins were: Jelili Elo, Adeshina Sikiru, Sadiq Morufu, Femi Adegboyega, , Dada Ishola and Mohammed Yunusa.

The twins brothers and other defendants were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku on two counts charge bordering on conspiracy and unlawful diversion of the said amount, by the Police.

During the arraignment, the Prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, told the court that the Defendants committed the alleged offence on March 20, at Isolo area of the state, where they were working for the Complainant, Jamiu Oke.

Animashaun told the court that the offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 411 and 287(5) of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their pleas of not guilty, the Defendants lawyer, Mr. M. A. Popoola, urged the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms, adding that his clients have responsible sureties, and that they will not jump bail, if granted.

The Prosecutor did not oppose to the bail, and subsequently, Chief Magistrate Botoku, admitted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N2 million with two responsible sureties each.

Botoku ordered that the sureties must show to the court evidence of three years tax payable to the Lagos State Government and have their residence and means of livelihood verified by the Prosecutor.

The court, while adjourning the matter till September 4, for trial, ordered that all the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending fulfillment of the bail terms.