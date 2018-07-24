Without doubt, 2017 was a glowing year for the FCMB Limited as the bank recorded an impressive results despite the harsh operating environment.

While narrating how the bank continued to improve on its performance at its last Annual General Meeting, its Managing Director, Mr Adam Nuru, said the lender has made considerable progress in its journey to deliver sustainable income growth, improvements and diversification in revenue streams.

”Our micro lending business Credit Direct Limited (CDL) recovered from the 2016 decline in revenue driven by local macro-economic impact on its customers’ ability to meet debt obligations to record a 65 per cent growth in profit before tax from N1.3billion in 2016 to N2.2 billion in 2017.

The improvement was driven by the realignment of the Subsidiary’s business model and an aggressive recovery posture which will be sustained in 2018,” he added.

On the outlook of the bank for the rest of the year, he said “we expect that continuous improvement in our operating environment will definitely serve as the pivot of our growth.”

Performance

It is an honour to be chosen to steer the affairs of this great institution and I have subsequently assumed the responsibility with all sense of dedication. Last year (2017) commenced on a very intriguing note, with the economy still grappling with the challenges of Nigeria’s first recession in over 25 years. Key economic indices did not abate, most notably of which included high inflation rate, low crude prices and a volatile foreign exchange (FX) market, as well as policy collision, as regulators implemented a myriad of guidelines to address the economic challenges.

The banking industry was not exempted from all these, as it witnessed significant deterioration in its income lines and asset quality, alongside persistent low market liquidity which further heightened funding costs. This situation persisted for most of part of first half of 2017, but eased up in the second half of the year, with a turnaround that gained momentum for the rest of the year.

Inflation dropped to 15.4 per cent by December 2017 from a high of 18.7 per cent in January 2017. The CBN also introduced the Investors and Exporters FX window which has contributed to a relatively stable foreign exchange market. In addition, global improvement in crude prices stimulated a growth in external reserves, giving investors the much needed confidence to reconsider the viability of the Nigerian market.

However, the effects of these economic improvements were hardly felt in the real sector, which further heightened the challenges faced by the banking industry.