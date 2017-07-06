The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2017 - Victor Uwaifo: Celebrating legendary artist
6th July 2017 - Turmoil in Bakassi, many feared dead
6th July 2017 - Vatican embroiled in drug-fueled gay orgy scandal, arrests made
6th July 2017 - Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions
6th July 2017 - Lagos: Governor vows to crack down on Badoo murder gang
6th July 2017 - Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae
6th July 2017 - Why courts have not stopped parade of suspects – Judge
6th July 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbanjo’s brother, Keyamo, 28 others are new SANs
6th July 2017 - Horror in Anambra: Ex-youth leader assassinated
6th July 2017 - Kano govt. clears air over payment of interest on overdraft facility
Home / Cover / National / Turmoil in Bakassi, many feared dead

Turmoil in Bakassi, many feared dead

— 6th July 2017

The plight of Bakassi indigenes has taken a turn for the worse as hundreds of them were chased out of Cameroon with many feared dead.

Those of them who made it to Ikang in Cross Rivers State on Thursday arrived with tales of suffering and despair.

They were among the Bakassi indigenes that chose to remain in Old Bakassi after the International Court of Justice ceded the oil-rich peninsula to Cameroon in 2002.

According to them, they were chased out by Cameroonian Gendarmes for not being able to pay a tax levy of N100,000 imposed on them by the Cameroonian government.

The returnees arrived Ikang Local Government Area of Cross River State at midnight on Wednesday and many others are presently scattered in different locations in neighbouring Akwa Ibom State and communities around Ikang.

Speaking at the Ikang Jetty, some of the returnees alleged that, refusal to pay the huge tax imposed on them, resulted in a faceoff which led to the death of many of them before they were chased.

Speaking in English through leaders of the Ikang Bakassi IDPs, they decried the ill treatment meted on them by the Cameronian government in violation of the agreements reached for ceding their ancestral home.

They used the opportunity to call out to the International Community to intervene and once and for all address the lingering issues regarding their permanent resettlement as agreed by relevant bodies.

The fate of indigenes of Bakassi has remained uncertain since the ICJ ceded the peninsula to Cameroon.

(Source: Channels)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Turmoil in Bakassi, many feared dead

— 6th July 2017

The plight of Bakassi indigenes has taken a turn for the worse as hundreds of them were chased out of Cameroon with many feared dead. Those of them who made it to Ikang in Cross Rivers State on Thursday arrived with tales of suffering and despair. They were among the Bakassi indigenes that chose to…

Share

  • Vatican embroiled in drug-fueled gay orgy scandal, arrests made

    — 6th July 2017

    Another scandal has rocked Vatican City as a drug-fuelled gay orgy hosted by the secretary of an important cardinal was broken up by police. Italian Media reports the apartment, which belonged to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was raided last month during a party and police found a number of men were…

    Share

  • Trump arrives G20 amid rising global tensions

    — 6th July 2017

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday facing a difference audience after departing Poland on a high note. Trump, who paused to wave as he descended the steps of Air Force One with his wife Melania, would be facing off with leaders of the other big G20 economies after deciding…

    Share

  • Lagos: Governor vows to crack down on Badoo murder gang

    — 6th July 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday assured residents that his administration would curtail the activities of the notorious group known as ‘Badoo’ in the Ikorodu axis of the state. Ambode, who gave the assurance while commissioning a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe axis of the state, also promised to ensure the safe…

    Share

  • Implementation of 2014 National Confab Report imperative for Nigeria’s future — Falae

    — 6th July 2017

    Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said on Thursday in Ibadan that Nigeria’s would be guaranteed by the implementation of the 2014 National Conference Report. Falae, who said this at the maiden meeting of a group known as `Conscience of the Yoruba Race’, added that the devolution of power and…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share