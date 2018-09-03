Turmoil in APC over primaries, nomination fee

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Chukwudi Nweje

Controversies over the mode of primary elections to be adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of next year’s general elections and fee for Expression of Interest and nomination forms have widened the chasm in the ruling party resulting in pockets of secret meetings by aggrieved members.

Not comfortable with the rumbling in its fold, the party has threatened to come hard on any of its members conspiring to subvert the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to adopt direct mode of primaries into its various elective positions for the 2019 general elections.

While the NWC and the National Executive Council (NEC) have adopted the direct primary, which allows for mass participation of members, and also leaving room for indirect, delegate or consensus elections, where logistics for direct primary elections are difficult, a group within the party is set to lock horns with the leadership over the decision.

But the party in a statement by acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, yesterday, described a meeting purportedly called by unnamed members, apparently to discuss the twin issue, as illegal, warning that it would not hesitate to sanction any party member who flouted the decision of the NWC.

“The attention of the NWC of the APC has been drawn to an illegal meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja by some members of our party organs, with a view to fault the decisions made by the NWC followed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) as regards the mode of the party’s primary elections.

“We want to state clearly that the meeting is illegal and an attempt to puncture the sincere efforts being made by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC to reposition our party ahead the 2019 General Elections and to ensure unity, equity and justice in the party.

“The outcome of such meeting which is already known will be a nullity and we admonish our members to disregard such meetings in the interest of the party. It is illegal to call such meetings outside the purview of the constituted authority.

“The identities of those plotting such meetings have been identified and unless they desist from such they will be dealt with in line with the party’s Constitution at the appropriate time. The NWC will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in our great party after the exit of some members of our party.