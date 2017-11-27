The Sun News
Latest
27th November 2017 - Turkish, Sudanese agencies catch, return alleged coup suspect
27th November 2017 - Police nab 3 NANSmembers for murder
27th November 2017 - Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father
27th November 2017 - Taraba: Bashir Marafa quits PDP for APC
27th November 2017 - 2 foreigners, Nigerian docked for bunkering 
27th November 2017 - Enugu corn millers seek government aid for N200 million loss
27th November 2017 - Ikoyigate: 3 self-acclaimed whilstleblowers go to court
27th November 2017 - Buhari to attend EU-AU summit in Abidjan Tuesday 
27th November 2017 - Obaseki writes Edo House Assembly on budget presentation
27th November 2017 - Lagos to acquire surveillance aircraft to secure creeks
Home / World News / Turkish, Sudanese agencies catch, return alleged coup suspect

Turkish, Sudanese agencies catch, return alleged coup suspect

— 27th November 2017

Turkish and Sudanese intelligence agencies have captured and returned to Turkey a man believed to be a financier for the U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in Turkey, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Monday.

Citing security sources, Anadolu said Turkey’s MIT and Sudan’s NISS intelligence agencies carried out a joint operation targeting Memduh Cikmaz in Sudan and returned him to Turkey early on Monday.

Cikmaz, labelled by Turkish media a “money safe” for the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, is believed to have transferred millions of dollars to Gulen’s network from Sudan since he fled there in January 2016, Anadolu said.

Sudanese officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gulen is accused by Ankara of orchestrating the failed July 2016 coup against President Tayyip Erdogan. He has denied any involvement.

Since the abortive coup, more than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over alleged links to Gulen, while some 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the military, public and private sectors.

Rights groups and some of Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern about the crackdown, fearing the government is using the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

The government says only such a purge could neutralize the threat represented by Gulen’s network, which it says deeply infiltrated institutions such as the army, schools and courts.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police nab 3 NANSmembers for murder

— 27th November 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the death of one Magam Elvis of the University of Uyo during elections for coordinators of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NANS)  held at the Federal University Otuoke over the weekend. The police also confirmed that they have…

  • Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father

    — 27th November 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City Two sons of a former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Fred Omoigberai, have been remanded in prison custody by an Evbuoriaria Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Benin-City for allegedly threatening to kill their father and for other cultism-related charges. The charge sheet against the accused read,…

  • Taraba: Bashir Marafa quits PDP for APC

    — 27th November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Sen. Bashir Marafa of Taraba Central senatorial District, who lost the seat at the Supreme Court to the present Senator representing Taraba Central in the National Assembly to Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, has decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State. While presenting…

  • 2 foreigners, Nigerian docked for bunkering 

    — 27th November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Two foreigners and a Nigerian were Monday docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC )  before the Federal High Court Lagos for allegedly dealing in 300 metric tonnes of diesel without lawful authority. The two foreigners are a Gambian, Baboucar Jallow, a Senegalese, Ndiaga Ba, while the Nigerian is  Abel Bassey, The…

  • Enugu corn millers seek government aid for N200 million loss

    — 27th November 2017

    The Association of Corn Millers in Ogbette Main Market, Enugu, has called on the state government for assistance, following a fire that destroyed goods worth over N200 million in the market. The Chairman of the association, Mr Augustine Ogbonna, made the call on Monday in Enugu during a damage assessment tour by the state Commissioner…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share