Turkish College, others woo Anambra technovation queens— 23rd August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
A floodgate of scholarships have opened for the five Anambra State girls from Regina Pacies Secondary School Onitsha who recently won gold at the World Technovation Challenge in the Silicon Valley, San Francisco, United States of America.
The brilliant African Golden Girls, Promise Nnalue (14), Jessica Osita (14), Nwabuaku Ossai (14), Vivian Okoye (14) and Adaeze Onuigbo (15) had on August 9, took the world by surprise as they turned the table against world technological powers like USA, Spain, Turkey, Uzbekistan and China to clinch the gold in the contest entered into by a total of 116 countries.
The golden girls who returned to the country on Monday after a week rest at in the US have become the toast of many world technology incline institutions, as many of them including a Turkish College have offered them scholarships.
This is coming just as the Anambra State Government has commenced plans for a big welcome party for the girls who under the tutelage of Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu, the Chief Executive Officer of Edufun Technik STEM developed a mobile application called the FD-Detector which would help tackle the Challenge of fake pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.
Confirming this, on Wednesday, Mr. James Eze, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Willie Obiano said that the latest offer was from a Turkish College, which wrote the state government, asking for the girls to be released to them for scholarship award if they wished.
Eze said the state government has not taken any decision, as it was more occupied with giving the girls a befitting welcome.
The welcome party the Governor’s image maker said was one fit for queens for making the state proud adding that besides the party, the Governor was also planning a rewarding package for them.
He said, “This is not football, this is not beauty Pageant, this is not Big Brother Africa, all of which may not need too much intelligence to emerge victorious, this is serious academic competition, and the girls competed with their counterparts from advanced countries and won. It is something that should inspire us that we are not limited by where we are coming from.”
Obiano he further said had upon receiving the news of their victory directed that the team relax in San Francisco and take a deserved rest for one week at government’s expense.
