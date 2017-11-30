The Sun News
30th November 2017 - Turkish bank denies wrongdoing as Iran sanctions trial continues
30th November 2017 - Almost 70% of Nigerians with HIV and AIDS not aware of status – Foundation
30th November 2017 - UNN produces LION laptop as CBN promises funding innovations
30th November 2017 - Police arrest man over murder of 2 pupils in Borno
30th November 2017 - 6 injured in Delta lone crash, as FRSC flags-off ember month campaign
30th November 2017 - Buhari goes to Jordan for counter terrorism meeting
30th November 2017 - We have enough petroleum products for Christmas – NNPC
30th November 2017 - Benue APC vows to support govt’s fight against over-bloated wage bill
30th November 2017 - Ondo APC Ag. chair appointment letter fake -Boroffice
30th November 2017 - Oyo govt. begins demolition of 200 dilapidated classrooms
Turkish bank denies wrongdoing as Iran sanctions trial continues

— 30th November 2017

A Turkish state-run bank whose services were allegedly used in an elaborate scheme to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions, issued a statement on Thursday denying any wrongdoing, as a high-profile trial on the case continues in New York.

Halkbank’s denial came as Reza Zarrab, the defendant and alleged mastermind of the complex arrangement, is set to take the stand for the second day of testimony.

Zarrab has turned witness for the U.S. prosecution.

“It is out of the question as alleged that there was a systematic and conscious violation aimed at evading sanctions in transactions that are subject to sanctions.

“The bank did not mediate in the exports of the banned parties and goods,’’ the bank’s statement said.

The only person on trial now is Mehmet Atilla, a former Halkbank deputy chief executive, defending against charges including bank fraud and sanctions violations.

Nine people were originally indicted, although only Zarrab and Atilla are in the U.S.

The others include a former Turkish minister, who was allegedly given tens of millions of dollars in bribes by Zarrab, and the former CEO of Halkbank.

President Recep Erdogan told newsmen that they did the right thing no matter the determination of the case.

“We did not violate the embargo, what justice do we expect from such a court? I do not expect justice from there,’’ Erdogan said.

The Iran sanctions case has been dismissed by Turkish authorities as a “theatre.”

“Those who wrote this script are doing what is needed for the script,’’ Turkish government Spokesman Bekir Bozdag told local media.

(Source: dpa/NAN)

Almost 70% of Nigerians with HIV and AIDS not aware of status – Foundation

— 30th November 2017

APIN Public Health Initiative, an NGO on Thursday said about 68 per cent of persons living with HIV and AIDS in the country are not aware of their HIV status. Dr Prosper Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, said this at an event to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day in Abuja. The…

  • UNN produces LION laptop as CBN promises funding innovations

    — 30th November 2017

      From Uche Usim, Nsukka Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has urged Nigerian youths, especially students and young graduates to come up with innovative ideas that will transform them from job seekers to job creators. He also gave them the assurance that any such move would receive the full support of the…

  • Police arrest man over murder of 2 pupils in Borno

    — 30th November 2017

    The Police in Borno have arrested one, Gaji Adamu, on alleged murder of two pupils at a primary school in Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Victor Isuku, disclosed in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday. Isuku said that the incident occurred at about…

  • 6 injured in Delta lone crash, as FRSC flags-off ember month campaign

    — 30th November 2017

        From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Barely one hour after the Delta State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) flagged-off its ‘Ember’ months campaign on Thursday, six persons were seriously injured in a lone vehicle accident. The accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AAA 217 PF, and loaded with 15…

  • Buhari goes to Jordan for counter terrorism meeting

    — 30th November 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will join other leaders in Aqaba, Jordan, Saturday and Sunday to review strategies in fighting terrorism, and reinforce joint security structures that will be more proactive in preventing attacks. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, the meeting tagged Aqaba Retreat,…

