The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Turkey: Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
14th June 2017 - Lagos LG polls: Makarfi-led PDP faction announces alliance with LP
14th June 2017 - FG inciting workers against govs over Paris Club refund – Bayelsa govt.
14th June 2017 - Reps probe N41.714bn Social Investment Fund
14th June 2017 - OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers
14th June 2017 - Finland raises terror threat level
14th June 2017 - Islamic groups decry Army, NYSC engagements during Ramadan fast
14th June 2017 - Igbo eviction: FG to hold all stakeholders’ parley, June 22
14th June 2017 - Sokoto youths, Igbo elders meet, pledge to remain one
14th June 2017 - Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas
Home / Cover / World News / Turkey: Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world

Turkey: Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world

— 14th June 2017

Turkey said on Wednesday Qatar’s rift with fellow Gulf Arab states and Egypt was damaging the Islamic world and it would do all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who has cultivated close ties to Doha while preserving relations with Saudi Arabia, dispatched his foreign minister to Doha in a bid to solve a dispute raising concern across the Middle East and beyond.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have broken off ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran, allegations Doha denies.

“Our main priority as part of our efforts with both Qatar and Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries is to solve this through negotiations, not to escalate the crisis,” Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told an Ankara news conference.

“Today we are having to tackle many problems such as Daesh (Islamic State), the ongoing war in Syria, the fight against terrorism and poverty.

“Amid all this, tensions further escalating in the region through such a crisis would mean wasting of the region’s resources and opportunities.”

Turkey and Qatar have both provided support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Conservative Gulf neighbors have long viewed Qatar’s outgoing foreign policy with suspicion.

The Gulf Arab states have not made public any demands of Qatar but a journalist with the state-funded Al Jazeera network has shared a list that includes Qatar severing diplomatic ties with Iran and expelling members of the Palestinian Hamas group and the Muslim Brotherhood who live in Doha.

The list of demands also includes ending support for “terrorist organisations” and ceasing “interference” in Egyptian affairs, charges Qatar denies.

Kalin said a Turkish military base in Qatar, set up before the regional spat, was established to ensure the security of the whole region and did not pose any military threat to any other country.

Turkey approved plans last week to deploy more troops to the base after the crisis began.

It was not immediately clear if they arrived.

The measures against Qatar, which has a population of 2.7 million people but vast gas wealth, have disrupted imports of food and other materials and caused some foreign banks to scale back business.

Qatar, which imported 80 per cent of its food from bigger Gulf Arab neighbours before the diplomatic shutdown, has been talking to Iran and Turkey to secure food and water.

At Qatar’s Hamad port on Wednesday workers were busy unloading containers of food and building materials, while another ship carrying livestock, including chickens and sheep from Australia had docked at the port.

“There is a service from India… which used to come via Jebel Ali port (in the United Arab Emirates) but is now redirected,” said a port official who declined to be named.

“The First vessel on that service is to arrive Friday and will run once a week,” he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu flew to Doha for a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during a tour that may also include a visit to Saudi Arabia.

There was no word either from Qatar or Saudi Arabia about the visit.

The effects of the dispute could widen beyond the region.

On Wednesday, Qatar said it had withdrawn troops from the border between the east African states of Djibouti and Eritrea where the Gulf state has been acting as mediator in a border dispute. It gave no reasons for the move, but Djibouti had earlier downgraded its diplomatic ties with Qatar after the Gulf move against Doha.

On June 8, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced a list of 59 people, including Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousef al-Qaradawi, and 12 entities, among them Qatari-funded charities Qatar Charity and Eid Charity, who had been designated as terrorists.

Qatar has rejected the list and said it adheres to United Nations Security Council resolutions on countering terrorism including eradicating sources of financing for terrorism.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has criticized the measures imposed on Qatar, saying they were hurting the emirate’s people, not its rulers.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, speaking after talks in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, said the measures taken against Doha did not amount to a blockade since Qatar’s airports and ports remained open and offered to send supplies to Qatar if needed.

The Qatari foreign ministry said Saudi Arabia’s offer to provide food and medical assistance confirmed that the closure of transport links “is a siege, not a boycott, and reflects the clear contradiction in statements by officials of those countries.”

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Turkey: Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world

— 14th June 2017

Turkey said on Wednesday Qatar’s rift with fellow Gulf Arab states and Egypt was damaging the Islamic world and it would do all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation. President Tayyip Erdogan, who has cultivated close ties to Doha while preserving relations with Saudi Arabia, dispatched his foreign minister to Doha in…

Share

  • Lagos LG polls: Makarfi-led PDP faction announces alliance with LP

    — 14th June 2017

    From: CHINELO OBOGO The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, says its members would contest the scheduled Local Government poll in the state under the banner of the Labour Party (LP). Speaking during a press conference, on Wednesday, chairman of the faction, Moshood Salvador, explained that the party made…

    Share

  • FG inciting workers against govs over Paris Club refund – Bayelsa govt.

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has deplored the attempt to incite civil servants across the country against state governments over the Paris Club refund money. The state’s deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboriobiogha John Jonah, who said this during the monthly transparency briefing held at the Government House, Yenagoa, explained that state governments…

    Share

  • Reps probe N41.714bn Social Investment Fund

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the N41.714 billion so far spent on the Social Investment Programme (SIP) by the Federal Government. Consequently, the House mandated its Committees on Labour and Productivity and Poverty Alleviation to undertake the assignment. The committees were also to ensure that the programme…

    Share

  • OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna In order to improve the small farmers agricultural practices and ensure food security in the country, OCP Africa, in conjunction with the federal and Kaduna State governments, has launched Agribooster Offer programme targeted 5,000 maize farmers in Kaduna. With what is obtainable from farmers themselves, the programme is a farmer-centered market…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share