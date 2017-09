Police in Istanbul detained 25 people over suspected links to the Islamic State Group, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The private Dogan news agency said 22 of the suspects were foreign nationals.

Three of those detained appeared to be of particular interest to the country’s anti-terrorism forces, the reports indicated.

Islamic State was blamed for numerous attacks in Turkey in 2015 and 2016, with the authorities regularly announcing raids against the group’s alleged supporters in the country, detaining thousands. (NAN)