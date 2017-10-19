The Sun News
Home / World News / Turkey calls on Africa to shut down Gulen-linked schools

Turkey calls on Africa to shut down Gulen-linked schools

— 19th October 2017

Ankara calls on African countries to close down schools affiliated with the so-called Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and hopes for cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Turkish Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz made the call on Thursday at the Turkey-Africa Education Ministries Conference in Istanbul.

“There are schools linked to this terrorist organisation in Africa. These schools are providing financial support to the organization.

“We expect our bother African countries to cooperate more with Turkey to wage a better fight against these organizations,” Yilmaz said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish authorities accuse FETO, supporters of cleric Fethullah Gulen, of involvement in the 2016 foiled coup.

Ankara has established the Maarif Foundation to take control of schools outside Turkey linked to FETO movement.

Nineteen African countries have reportedly either transferred the FETO-linked schools to Maarif or shut them down.

The minister also reportedly announced Turkey’s candidature for a seat on UNESCO’s Executive Board in 2017 and 2022.

(Source: Sputnik/NAN)

