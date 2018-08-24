– The Sun News
IGBO COMMUNITY

Turbaning: Igbo community in Katsina congratulates Kalu

— 24th August 2018

Former governor of Abia State and newly turbaned “Dan Baiwan Hausa’’ of Daura, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has been commended for his immense contributions to nation building by the Igbo community in Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Daura Emirate names Kalu Hausa Ambassador Plenipotentiary

According to Eze Igbo Daura, Igwe Ferdinand Osunkwo, Kalu’s outstanding qualities are worthy of emulation.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to the former governor, Osunkwo urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

He said, “it is not incongruous to applaud the giant strides you have recorded in the governance of Abia State as governor and your unrelenting efforts for the transformation of the political arena of great nation through the All Progressives Congress (APC) positive change mantra.

“Your enormous and laudable national interest developmental ideologies are always in the front pages of national and international newspapers as well as social media which is a clear proof that you have taken national issues to a higher pedestal where even the opposition and detractors cannot refute.

“Your democratic positive and progressive leadership … in nation building for United Nigeria have also added yet another exalted royal honour as the “Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura” (that is “Blessed Gift to Humanity”) conferred on you by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.

“’I, Igwe Fredinand Osunkwo, Eze Igbo 11 Daura Emirate, the Eze cabinet members and the entire Igbo community in Katsina State, highly appreciate your venerated leadership acumen and we aspire to celebrate you in the nearest future as the President of our great indivisible country, Nigeria”.

