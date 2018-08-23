Turbaning: Igbo community in Katsina congratulates Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and newly turbaned ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’ of Daura, Dr. Orji Kalu, has been commended for his immense contributions to nation building by the Igbo community in Katsina State.

According to Eze Igbo Daura, Igwe Ferdinand Osunkwo, Kalu’s outstanding qualities are worthy of emulation.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to the former governor, Osunkwo urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

He said, “It is not incongruous to applaud the giant strides you have recorded in the governance of Abia State as governor and your unrelenting efforts for the transformation of the political arena of great nation through the All Progressives Congress (APC) positive change mantra.

“Your enormous and laudable national interest developmental ideologies are always in the front pages of national and international newspapers as well as social media which is a clear proof that you have taken national issues to a higher pedestal where even the opposition and detractors cannot refute.

“Your democratic positive and progressive leadership inveterated in Nation building for United Nigeria have also added yet another exalted royal Honour as the “Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura” (that is “Blessed Gift to Humanity”) conferred on you by HRH Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, Emir of Daura.

“’I, Igwe Fredinand Osunkwo, Eze Igbo 11 Daura Emirate, the Eze cabinet members and the entire Igbo community in Katsina state, highly appreciate your venerated leadership acumen and we aspire to celebrate you in the nearest future as the President of our great indivisible country, Nigeria”.