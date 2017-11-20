Tunde Adeniran insists South West must produce PDP chair

…accuse Makarfi of allegedly giving unfair advantage to Secondus

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, on Monday, insisted that the next national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must be from South West geo-political zone.

Adeniran, who is one of the eight aspirants jostling for the PDP chairmanship, spoke through the Director General of his campaign team, Shehu Gabam, at a press conference, in Abuja.

He said anyone who underscores the importance of the South West producing the next leader of the opposition, would be doing so at its own peril.

Adeniran was quoted as saying, “The chairmanship of PDP must go to the South west. If you under estimate the South west, is doing so at its own peril. By consensus, this chaiemanshio must go to the South west. Whoever emerged so be it.”

Also, Adeniran accused the PDP National Caretaker Committee, headed by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi of giving unfair advantage to one of the chairmanship aspirant, Uche Secondus.

According to him, some of Secondus’ supporters were sent by the party leadership to conduct congresses to produce delegates for December 9 national convention.

” Some of those who conducted delegates election are chief campaigners for Secondus.You have George Sekibo. Austin Opara. You can see Emeka Ihedioha. An aspirant has its men entrenched in how the delegates emerged. We disagree on this,” he said.

