Tukur Buratai

Tukur Buratai heads for Maiduguri to visit locations of attack 

— 16th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutcenant-General Tukur Buratai, has left for Maiduguri, the Borno state capital to have a first hand information on the  attack of one of its location by terrorists over the weekend.
Tukur Buratai , Daily Sun gathered left the army headquarters where he spent a few minutes in office before leaving for the airport.
It was gathered that the army chief who left with some principal officers at the army headquarters at about noon, is expected to visit Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno,  where over 23, soldiers were said to be missing and several equipments carted away by the insurgents who ambushed the soldiers.
Daily Sun gathered that the  news of the attack dominated the topic of discussion at a brief meeting held by the army chief and attended by very senior officers at the army headquarters from where the authorities directed the director public relations to issue a statement to that effect.
The army did not deny the news of the attack but said the report was blown out of proportion by the media.
The director army public relations brigadier general Texas Chukwu, in a statement said there was an attempted attack on its location in Bama  that left one officer and one soldier injured. He said the injured personnel were currently receiving medical attention at a medical facilities in the area.
