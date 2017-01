It is not every day that you see a multiple award winning act like 2Face Idibia giving a spontaneous music performance in public. But that’s exactly what happened on Thursday, December 15 when he surprisingly showed up at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos.

Fans were star-struck when the artiste made a quiet entry during the raffle draw of the Campari Buy ‘N’ Win promo. He soon took over proceedings and dazzled the guests with his charisma and an on-the-spot performance.

2Baba as 2Face is fondly called took fans through his hits one after the other to the delight of the excited guests. Thereafter, the winners got a phone call from 2Face informing them of the prizes they had won.

Apart from being treated to personalised calls from 2Baba announcing them as winners, fans at the mall also enjoyed throwback songs like Implication, Ole and many more.