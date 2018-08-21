Tsav not our member, agent – MACBAN

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that socio-critic and a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, is its member or its agent.

Reacting to a recent statement by the Benue State Government where Tsav was referred to as an agent of Miyetti Allah, a national coordinator of MACBAN, Alhaji Garus Gololo, urged Governor Samuel Ortom to concentrate on governing the state and leave MACBAN alone.

Gololo, in a letter to Governor Ortom, a scanned copy of which was made available to Daily Sun, warned the governor against using Miyetti Allah as his campaign point.

“Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyette Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.

“Also face your ambition to emerge as state governor for second term. Do not use Miyette Allah as your campaign point,” the statement read.

Recall that the state governor had, in a statement, through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, while reacting to an interview Tsav granted Saturday Sun, described him (Tsav) as an agent of Miyetti Allah sponsored along with others to persistently stir crisis in Benue to ensure the failure of the anti open grazing law.