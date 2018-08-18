Tsav is a betrayer of Benue people – Waku

I would say that Tsav is a big disappointment because as a retired senior Police Officer who was also a crack investigator when he was in service, I would have expected him to do his thorough investigation before jumping into the fray. My advice to him is that he should do a thorough investigation on issues before rushing to make comments. If Tsav continues to behave this way, he will continue to ridicule not only himself but also the police as an institution that trained him.

He also accused you of defending Governor Ortom because you are from the same local government area, and that you are also neighbours in the village, what do you have to say to that? What I’m out for is justice and equity. I don’t have to know you or you have to be my neighbor before I speak out for you when you are being oppressed. This is what is happening in Benue State. I’m speaking out against oppression and tyranny. Akume is oppressing Ortom, and he and his cohorts want to remove Ortom by all means including illegal action, and this is why I’m speaking to defend Ortom and I have no apology for that. READ ALSO: Giver account of your stewardship, activist urges Akume Have Nigerians forgotten how I stood up to defend General Ishaya Bamaiyi and Muhammed Abacha when they were being oppressed when Obasanjo was in power? When I was involved in all these, Tsav was congratulating me as a defender of the oppressed, but why is it now that I’m speaking out the truth on Benue political crisis that he is now crucifying me? As long as due process is not followed in any venture, I will continue to speak out. He castigated Governor Ortom for being disrespectful to the federal government and President Buhari … Cuts in … Well I’m not a spokesman of Benue State government. The state government I’m sure has mechanism in place to reply Tsav on that. But to me, if Governor Ortom speaks out in defence and in the interest of Benue people, I don’t see any reason why he should be persecuted by the federal government. READ ALSO: Benue killings: Ortom, Akume, Mark, others arrive for parley with Buhari Why is that it is even Tsav that is defending Akume now?. When Akume was state governor, Tsav wrote EFCC to investigate and prosecute Akume for corruption. I don’t know what Tsav stand to gain by supporting illegality going on in the state House of Assembly. This illegality has been condemned by eminent Nigerians. Is Tsav now an oppressor or supporting the oppressors of his own people. He should think of what history would remember him for.