The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - New raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 45 civilians
20th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Benue/Nassarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders in Abuja
20th February 2018 - JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna
20th February 2018 - 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket
20th February 2018 - TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b
20th February 2018 - DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia
20th February 2018 - IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’
20th February 2018 - ‘I’m alive, well, happy’ – Sylvester Stallone denies death rumour
20th February 2018 - Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award
20th February 2018 - Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki
Home / Business / TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b

TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b

— 20th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The strict implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased the earnings of the Federal Government to a whopping sum of N24.7 billion monthly.

A Professor of Economics from Nassarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, who made the disclosure while making an in-depth assessment of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari within the last two and half years in office, also revealed that about N108 billion has been saved from removal of maintenance fees payable to banks before TSA.

Speaking, on Monday, in Abuja, at the week-long leadership training programme organised under the auspices of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) for its coordinators nationwide, Prof. Uwaleke further argued that the sudden and unexpected drop in crude oil price from a peak of US$114.6pb in June 2014 to under US$30pb in February 2016 created financial crisis for the government.

“Effective implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), entrenching transparency and accountability has contributed in improving the country’s savings. N108 billion has been saved from removal of maintenance fees payable to banks before TSA. The nation has been saving N24.7 billion monthly with the full implementation of the TSA and implementation of the Bank Verification Number (BVN), thus tackling corruption by plugging loopholes for siphoning of public fund and tracking of illicit funds through multiple accounts,” he said.

Speaking further, he described as a milestone in the nation’s history the efforts of the Buhari-led administration to expend over N1.2 trillion on capital/infrastructural projects nationwide last year.

“Improvement in transport infrastructure (rail and road), construction work ongoing on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, renovation of Abuja international Airport runway and completion of Abuja Kaduna Railway among others were the capital projects implemented.

“He has supported 27 states of the federation to pay salaries in 2015 through bailout fund due to cash crunch in the states with the release of about N689 billion. The unprecedented complete refund of Paris Club loan deductions to states also played a part,” he said.

On Social investment, Uwaleke said N-Power Volunteer Scheme has created jobs for over 200,000 unemployed graduates in all the 36 states and the FCT, adding: “Ongoing Government Enterprise and Empowerment (GEEP) Scheme; commenced in November 2016 in collaboration with the Bank of industry, where soft loans ranging from N10, 000 to N100, 000 have been given to over 189,000.

“Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme, under which about 25,000 less privileged Nigerians so far are now being funded with the monthly N10,000 stipend in nine pilot states like Bauchi, Borno, Cross Rivers, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Osun and Oyo. More beneficiaries are expected to be added in more states.

“Nigeria successfully issued two Eurobonds (US$4.5bn), a Sukuk Bond (100 billion Naira), a Diaspora Bond (US $300m), and the first Sovereign Climate Bond in Africa, raising billions of dollars for infrastructure spending. This is testimony to investors’ confidence

“The Federal Government launched a Tax Amnesty scheme (VAIDS) designed to increase tax awareness and compliance, and reduce incidence of tax evasion. The Voluntary Income and Asset Declaration Scheme is expected to ramp up non-oil before it closes in March 2018,” he noted.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the group, Senator Abu Ibrahim, represented by Zakari Aliu, said that the aim of the training was to help build effective leadership capacity among the members of the support group ahead of the next general elections.

He added that the training will help the group to spread the message of the successes recorded by President Muhammafu Buhari’s administration.

One of the discussants, Dr. Ben Obi of the Department of Economics, University of Abuja, also gave his assessment of the Buhari-led government said the APC government have been able to deliver successfully some of the promises made in 2015.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Uzoh 20th February 2018 at 11:34 am
    Reply

    Jonathan govt through Dr Ngozi OKONJO IWEALLA created TSA and Sovereign Wealth Funds,this dubious govt should not take credits for these noble ideas.When will this TSA account going to be audited?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HAPPENING NOW: Benue/Nassarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders in Abuja

— 20th February 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is currently meeting with stakeholders from Benue and Nassarawa states to find a lasting solution to  the incessant attacks by herdsmen. The meeting which is being attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states, also has members of the Miyeti Allah Cattle…

  • JUST IN: Hunkuyi faction APC office demolished in Kaduna

    — 20th February 2018

    The Kaduna head office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction, led by Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi which had earlier suspended Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has been demolished. It was alleged that the demolition was carried out under the supervision of armed security personnel and some suspected thugs. The team which pulled down the…

  • 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket

    — 20th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said that the governorship ticket for the 2019 election has not been zoned to any senatorial district in the state. The party said the contest for the ticket is not the exclusive preserve of any zone but that eligible aspirants, irrespective of senatorial…

  • TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b

    — 20th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The strict implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased the earnings of the Federal Government to a whopping sum of N24.7 billion monthly. A Professor of Economics from Nassarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, who made the disclosure while making an in-depth…

  • DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia

    — 20th February 2018

    Felix Olunkwa, Umuahia The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abia State, on Monday, sealed seven filling stations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the government-approved price of N145 per litre. In a chat with Daily Sun at the City Base Hilltop Filling Station Umuahia, Manager Operations of DRR…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share