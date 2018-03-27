The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - TSA: CBN paid N7.6bn to MDAs without approval –AGF
27th March 2018 - Anxiety in Transport Ministry, NIMASA over $429m security contract
27th March 2018 - There’s plot to discredit me –Jonathan
27th March 2018 - Abuja market demolition: Protesters block airport road
27th March 2018 - MMM founder dies of heart failure
27th March 2018 - It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari
27th March 2018 - Election sequence saga: Senators insist on overriding Buhari’s veto
27th March 2018 - … Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25
26th March 2018 - Nigerian envoy presents Letter of Credence to Fijian President 
26th March 2018 - AVSEC now authorised to be armed in Nigerian airports
Home / Business / TSA: CBN paid N7.6bn to MDAs without approval –AGF

TSA: CBN paid N7.6bn to MDAs without approval –AGF

— 27th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, yesterday accused  the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), of  paying N7.6 billion to Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) without recourse to his office.

Idris stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee probing the operations of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

He however, denied providing limited information to federal auditors, who wanted to audit the TSA.

The AGF said, he had directed all departmental, sectional and unut heads to give unrestrained access to the auditors. Idris, who was responding to questions on the payment N7.6 billion to MDAs from the TSA, as contained in a report from the office  Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF), noted that the payment was done illegally.

The audit report had queried why the payment, which was made through the CBN T.24 platform, did not pass through Remita.

Idris said:  “The apex bank used its powers under the rules to make the payment” noting that” the CBN was (later)asked to reverse it due to lack of due process”.

Regardless, the CBN’s Director of Banking and Payment System, Abubakar Kure, explained that there was contention over a certain N25 billion charged for TSA collections from MDAs. He said after the parliament invited stakeholders on the issue, it was resolved that  a certain  certain percentage of what had been charged should be returned to the MDAs.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TSA: CBN paid N7.6bn to MDAs without approval –AGF

— 27th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, yesterday accused  the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), of  paying N7.6 billion to Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) without recourse to his office. Idris stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee probing the operations of the Treasury…

  • Anxiety in Transport Ministry, NIMASA over $429m security contract

    — 27th March 2018

    A major scandal has hit the Federal Ministry of Transport and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), following allegation of bribery in the US$429 million maritime security contract. Already, three officials of Israeli Shipyards, a firm that won the NIMASA security contract, have been arrested in Israel for allegedly bribing Nigerian government officials…

  • There’s plot to discredit me –Jonathan

    — 27th March 2018

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said some individuals are making frantic efforts to malign his personality. He said this on Sunday night, in a Facebook post. “It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name…

  • Abuja market demolition: Protesters block airport road

    — 27th March 2018

    • Injure policeman, 4 others, destroy vehicles Fred Itua, Abuja  Hundreds of protesters, yesterday, blocked the busy Airport Road in Abuja and disrupted free flow of vehicular movement along the route. During the violent protest which lasted for over two hours, over 50 private vehicles were destroyed and vandalised, while a policeman and four other…

  • MMM founder dies of heart failure

    — 27th March 2018

    The founder of the MMM series of financial pyramid schemes, Sergei Mavrodi, has died in Moscow. According to media reports, Mavrodi was taken to a city hospital from a bus stop overnight Monday after he felt weakness and pain in the chest area, The emergency team has failed to save his life.“He died this morning,”…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share