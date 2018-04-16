The Sun News
16th April 2018 - Trump’s re-election campaign raises $10m
16th April 2018 - FG takes security education to schools
16th April 2018 - Kalu to deliver Diaspora’s Day lecture in China
16th April 2018 - Governor Badaru heads APC’s national convention committee
16th April 2018 - 2019: IBB passes vote of confidence in SDP
16th April 2018 - Irregular migration: Group takes campaign to Lagos, Edo
16th April 2018 - Imo: 2019 election easier to win, Okorocha boasts
16th April 2018 - Igbo must produce president in 2023 –Uzodimma
16th April 2018 - Why Ihedioha must leave PDP –Oye
16th April 2018 - Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1
President Donald TRUMP

Trump’s re-election campaign raises $10m

— 16th April 2018

United States President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised $10 million in the first quarter of the year, leaving his re-election operation with $28 million in cash, his campaign disclosed yesterday.

Trump spent $3.9 million in the first quarter. Trump has opted unlike presidents before him to begin actively fundraising in the early part of his first term. He could use some of the money which he has already raised to help Republicans in the upcoming midterm election in November.

In addition to raising money for his own campaign, Trump has also collected funds for joint efforts with the Republican National Committee, which uses that money to help congressional candidates.

His re-election campaign finished 2017 with $22 million in cash. During the first quarter of the year, Trump spent about $834,000 on legal expenses down from the $1.1 million he spent in each of the previous two quarters, according to disclosures filed with Federal Election Commission.

Trump’s campaign has used millions of his campaign cash in the past year to pay legal fees  including some fees associated with responding to the Russia investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. His campaign spent over $3 million in 2017 in legal fees.

In addition to legal fees, he has also used that money to keep a small campaign staff, to fund campaign rallies and to pay for digital advertising focused on his supporters.

Trump filed for re-election the day he took office, an unusual move for an incumbent president.

