Trump’s method not best way to tackle N’ Korea crisis – France

— 27th September 2017

France’s foreign minister said President Donald Trump’s verbal jousting with North Korea was perhaps not the best method to handle the nuclear crisis and urged the US to focus attention on raising diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang.

Bellicose statements by Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un in recent weeks have created fears that a miscalculation could lead to action with untold ramifications, particularly since Pyongyang conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3.

“Trump’s method is perhaps not the best, but at the same time we shouldn’t mix up the responsibilities,’’ Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM TV.

“The country that is breaking with nuclear international agreements is North Korea.

“President Trump is reacting forcefully to this, but without a doubt there is a way to act in a different way by putting pressure and sanctions.”

North Korean Foreign Minister, Ri Ho, on Monday accused Trump of declaring war on North Korea and threatened that Pyongyang would shoot down U.S. warplanes flying near the Korean Peninsula after American bombers flew close to it last Saturday.

The North Korean minister was reacting to Trump’s Twitter comments that Kim and Ri “won’t be around much longer” if they acted on their threats toward the U.S.

Drian repeated that a maximum amount of pressure needed to be placed on Pyongyang to get it back to the negotiating table, but warned there was a risk of an accidental military escalation.

“The world is living in a dangerous period,” he said.

“At the moment we’re at a verbal clash, but there could be an incident. We need to avoid incidents.” (NAN)

Segun Adio

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th September 2017 at 10:34 am
    North Korea noise is enough. If North Korea attack any country, 21st century world will erase North Korea out of existence. If North Korea want to be path of 21st century world, they must follow the path of 21st century world with its principles.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

