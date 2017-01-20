Trump’s first and second wives, Ivana & Marla, guests at inauguration

The Sun News
— 20th January 2017

Ivana Trump was photographed leaving her New York City townhouse on Thursday afternoon and making her way down to Washington DC, where on Friday she will watch as her first husband Donald is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

She will be joining her three children with Donald – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric – as well as her eight grandchildren for the big day in the nation’s capital.

And also scheduled to attend will be Donald’s second wife Marla Maples, who was accused at the time of breaking up Ivana’s marriage to the billionaire businessman.

When asked as she was leaving her home on Thursday if she thought her ex-husband would make a good president, Ivana said: ‘Yes, he will.’

For her trip, Ivanka, 67, donned a vibrant blue fur coat over a pinstripe pantsuit, carrying an equally colorful purse.

Ivana was one of the first people to say that she believed Donald could become the next president of the United States.

She revealed in an interview back in May that she would be casting her vote for her ex come November, adding that she felt certain he would be setting up shop on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue come next January.

‘I think he’s going to win,’ Ivana told People.

When then asked if he was getting her vote, she replied; ‘Yes, of course I’m going to vote for him.

‘He’s going to run the country as a business. He’s going to negotiate.

‘And he knows how to make decisions.’

Ivana also revealed in an interview with the New York Post around that time that she had long been expecting her ex-husband to run for president, and that even Ronald Reagan encouraged him to do so three decades ago.

‘Probably five years before our divorce, Reagan or somebody brought him a letter and said, “You should run for president,”‘ said Ivana.

‘So he was thinking about it. But then . . . there was the divorce, there was the scandal, and American women loved me and hated him.’

She later added; ‘But he was always tooling around with the idea.’

In that same interview Ivana said she speaks to the Donald before most of his appearances and gave him the phrase; ‘You think it, I say it.’

Ivana was a 28-year-old model from Czechoslovakia in 1977 when she married Donald.

The couple went on to have three children before divorcing in 1992.

She was rumored to have gotten approximately $20million, their $15million estate and 49% ownership in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in their divorce.

She also reportedly receives $350,000 a year in alimony and was able to keep all her jewelry.

Ivana went on to get married two more times, first to Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995, a union that was dissolved after two years.

She was married for the second time to Rossano Rubicond in 2008, but that union latest less than a year with the two divorcing in 2009, though they have been seen together many times since.

(Source: DAILY MAIL)

Trump takes office

— 20th January 2017

(WASHINGTON) Donald John Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, ushering in a new and more unpredictable era in which he has vowed to shatter the established order and restore American greatness. From the West Front of the Capitol, overlooking a crowd of admirers gathered as rain threatened on…

  • The Obamas receive The Trumps at the White House

    — 20th January 2017

    President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump have now arrived at the White House, greeted by President Obama and the first lady on the North Portico.  “Mr President-elect how are you? Good to see you, congratulations,” Obama said to the president-elect when he emerged from the car. Mrs. Trump handed Mrs. Obama a blue box, an apparent gift. Mrs. Obama and Mrs….

