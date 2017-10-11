The Sun News
Trump's ex-wife, Melania in war of words over First Lady title

Trump’s ex-wife, Melania in war of words over First Lady title

— 11th October 2017

United States President Donald Trump’s first and third wives, Ivana and Melania, have exchanged a very public war of words – Real Housewives style, Sky News reported.

Mrs Trump has accused her husband’s first wife, Ivana Trump, of making “attention-seeking and self-serving noise” after she joked in a TV interview that she was the real First Lady. Ivana Trump had told ABC’s Good Morning America: “I have the direct number to White House.

“But I’m not really going to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife, okay? I’m First Lady, okay?”

She added: “I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible. It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.” Mrs Trump, a 47-year-old Slovenian-born jewellery designer and former model, fired back through her communications chief Stephanie Grisham, who issued a sharply worded statement. “Mrs Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President,” she said, referring to the couple’s 11-year-old son.

“She loves living in Washington DC, and is honoured by her role as First Lady of the United States.

She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” she said, adding: “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

In a separate interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Ivana Trump appeared to have a dig at  Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, who famously began a relationship with the billionaire businessman while he was still married to her. “I don’t talk about her,” she said. “She’s a showgirl. Never achieve anything in her life.”

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, said he was lost for words by the clash.

“This is actually happening. All the wives are fighting. Even I AM SPEECHLESS,” the TV presenter tweeted.

“Only one person can mediate this! @FLOTUS #Ivana @itsmarlamaples @IvankaTrump please call me. Let’s do this. #RHOWHReunion.” Czech-American businesswoman Ivana Trump was promoting her new book, Raising Trump, about marrying a future US President and bringing up their three children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

The 68-year-old, also a former model, married the property tycoon in 1977 and reportedly coined the phrase “The Donald”.

They divorced 15 years later following rumours Mr Trump was having an affair with American actress Marla Maples.

Maples gave birth to their daughter Tiffany in October 1993 and married Mr Trump two months later. Melania met Mr Trump in September 1998, while he was separated from his second wife – with the tycoon divorcing Maples in June 1999. They dated for several years before tying the knot in January 2005.

