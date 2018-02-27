Trump’s bid to halt young immigrants’ visa suffers setback

. . . As Supreme Court declines to hear administration’s appeal

The United States Supreme Court yesterday dealt a setback to President Donald Trump, requiring his administration to maintain protections he has sought to end for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought illegally into the United States as children.

The justices refused to hear the administration’s appeal of a federal judge’s Jan. 9 nationwide injunction that halted Trump’s move to rescind a program that benefits immigrants known as “Dreamers” implemented in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.

In a brief order, the Supreme Court justices said the appeal was “denied without prejudice,” indicating they will maintain an open mind on the underlying legal issue still being considered by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The justices also said they expect the lower court to “proceed expeditiously to decide this case.”

Trump, meeting with governors at the White House, took a swipe at the appeals court, which has ruled against him in other key cases, as well as the broader American judiciary. “Nothing’s as bad as the 9th Circuit,” Trump said.