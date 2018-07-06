Trump’s tweets added $10 to oil prices, Iran’s OPEC boss says— 6th July 2018
- Brent futures lose 54 cents
US President, Donald Trump, who recently called on Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers to help reduce oil prices, has raised prices through his tweets, Iranian OPEC Governor, Hossein Ardebili, was quoted as saying on Thursday.
“Your tweets have increased the prices by at least $10. Please stop this method,” the Oil Ministry news agency quoted Kazempour Ardebili as saying.
Kazempour Ardebili said Trump was trying to intensify tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia and he called on the United States to join world powers in a meeting with Iran in Vienna on Friday.
Foreign Ministers from the five remaining signatories of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will meet Iranian officials in Vienna to discuss how to keep the accord alive after US’ withdrawal from the pact.
On Twitter, Trump called on OPEC countries, fresh from a meeting in which they decided to raise oil output by an indeterminate amount, to do more to bring down crude prices.
Trump indirectly linked US foreign policy to his demand, saying the US defends some oil producing countries “for very little” money.
The president’s call to “reduce pricing” was an apparent reference for oil producers to churn out more supply in order to contain spiking oil prices.
On Tuesday, crude closed near $78 per barrel, driven higher by a sharp drop in US inventories and the expectation of more drivers hitting the road for the July 4 holiday.
Barely a week after OPEC’s decision to ramp up oil supplies, Trump surprised the world on Saturday by announcing a new side agreement with the Saudis to compensate for supply shortages from two crisis-hit producers, Iran and Venezuela.
Both countries resisted the oil cartel’s decision in June, even though OPEC demurred on how much it would boost supply.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Thursday after US President Donald Trump sent a strident tweet demanding that OPEC cut prices for crude.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Trump, North Korea and the world4th July 2018
-
Latest
Trump’s tweets added $10 to oil prices, Iran’s OPEC boss says— 6th July 2018
Brent futures lose 54 cents US President, Donald Trump, who recently called on Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers to help reduce oil prices, has raised prices through his tweets, Iranian OPEC Governor, Hossein Ardebili, was quoted as saying on Thursday. “Your tweets have increased the prices by at least $10. Please stop this…
-
Supreme Court clears Saraki of corruption charges— 6th July 2018
The Supreme Court has cleared Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of all charges filed against him in his false assets declaration trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. A five-man panel, led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad, solidly discharged the three-count charge against the senate president on Friday, July 6, 2018. The Senate President had earlier been…
-
Ways to reduce construction cost during recession— 6th July 2018
Maduka Nweke Total cost of a project can frighten one from even starting a building. This is especially so for one who does not have all the money he needs. Coming up with an estimate of your total building cost can be a very complex process. It is even worse when you are doing it…
-
Kaduna community confers chieftaincy title on NYSC member— 6th July 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna Miss Onyinyechi Beauty Solomon, a graduate of Marketing from Abia State University, Uturu, could never have imagined what fate had held for her in Kaduna State until now. Deployed to Government Secondary School, Fadia, Tudun Wada in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, she too, like several other prospective corps members had felt…
-
A vote for APC is a vote for herdsmen, killings – Secondus— 6th July 2018
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has declared that a vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC is a vote for the continuation of the killing of citizens across the country. Prince Secondus said this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state while presenting flag to the PDP gubernatorial candidate…
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
-
Features
Plateau bloodbath: Victims still groan in pain— 6th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos People from all walks of life and across political and age divide are united in grief as victims and survivors of the Saturday June 23, 2018, herdsmen attack in rural communities of Plateau State continue to groan and bleed in pains at various hospitals in Jos, the state capital. Most of the…
Literary Review
Kufre Ekanem: I intend to build museum of ants— 6th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro The ambience at Ikeja was surreal and the audience was elitist, but not deliberate: they included friends of the author of ‘The Anteaters’, Kufre Ekanem, the guest writer for the June edition of WIN (Writers Interactive Network) monthly reading. He couldn’t but make the rendering infectious to all present. Hosting Ekanem wouldn’t have…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Suicide as emotional Bermuda triangle— 6th July 2018
Victor C. Ariole “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change…” – Charles Darwin There seem to be change patterns every human being dreads to face or even recall in their memory so as to avoid suicide thought like being told you…
Columnists
-
Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches— 6th July 2018
FG goofed The Federal Government has erred by imposing the establishment of cattle ranches in 10 states. The decision, to me, is inimical and undemocratic. It is an economic waste. Those states should reject the imposition, just as Ebonyi State did. Let them establish it in the northern states to avert imminent danger and another…
-
Looting sanctuary of the world— 6th July 2018
Lately, Switzerland took its normally disgraceful international reputation to an irritating level with its self-gloating claim to have completed total refund of whatever the late Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, might have laundered in Switzerland. It is shameful that a nation (Switzerland that is), which ordinarily should be sanctioned within financial services throughout the…
-
Our youth and vulnerable demographics— 6th July 2018
Every week, I address the youth of our country on this page because they are the leaders of tomorrow, our great hope for the future. I am constrained to inspire young people to prepare to take over and give us the great nation we deserve because our leaders have failed. You know a great nation…
-
Organic restructuring of Nigeria— 6th July 2018
The unity, social cohesion and structural stability of the Nigerian federation are conditions precedent for its economic growth and development. There has to be a Nigerian nation before any form of progress can be achieved. Currently, Nigeria is a country of a collection of micro ethno-geographic nationalities whose localised interests are placed above that of…
-
Nigeria in search of history— 5th July 2018
Newton Jibunoh Sometime last week, as I pondered on the next topic for my column, I was reminded by a member of my desert expedition team that drove with me from Nigeria to London in 2008, Ebun Olatoye, that next month would be the 10th anniversary of that journey and also the 15th anniversary of…
-
Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind— 5th July 2018
Femi Adeoti They have uncanny and uncommon courage. They are extremely strong-willed and have eagle eyes for even the smallest details. They have high appetite for equally high quality. Nothing, in fact, no one can intimidate them. These traits they have demonstrated separately many times over in the past. Trust them, they are not tired…
-
Dilemma of a spokesman— 5th July 2018
Ben Okezie The world over, a spokesperson is one who bears the burden to disseminate and explain the stand of institutions and governments policy to members of the public, especially journalists, who are the bridge between the institution and the public. However, in recent times, persons with unbaked credentials and inadequate knowledge of the profession…
-
Restructuring: Which region holds the joker?— 5th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If the South West wanted Nigeria restructured today, in earnest, tomorrow, Nigeria would be restructured. Why Nigeria is not restructured is for a simple reason. The Yoruba have not chosen to so demand, and in earnest. Why do we say so? All politics is in the contestation of power. And nothing showed this…
-
Our own Vidkun Quisling— 5th July 2018
Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, reminds me of the historical figure called Vidkun Quisling. Between 1940 and 1945, Norway, the Scandinavian country, faced a certain misfortune. It was ruled by Quisling, a Norwegian military officer and politician, who collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of Norway.He nominally headed the government of…
-
Philosophizing religion and Nigerian nation part 1— 4th July 2018
“I want to share my testimony in your column because I am very convinced of the manifestation of the divine power of God via the use of some of your oils. I had total blockage in my business to the extent that to eat became a serious problem. I sold all I had and started…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply