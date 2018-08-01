– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP
1st August 2018 - Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal
1st August 2018 - Afghan presidential election to hold in April 2019
1st August 2018 - Russia’s ‘Pussy Riot’ World Cup pitch invaders freed from jail, lawyer says
1st August 2018 - Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair
1st August 2018 - Serena suffers career’s worst loss to Konta
1st August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu weeps over poverty in Kebbi
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming
1st August 2018 - Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies
Home / World News / Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda
TRUMP

Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda

— 1st August 2018

NAN

President Donald Trump has suspended Rwanda’s right to export clothing duty-free to the United States over Kigali’s decision to increase tariffs on imports of used clothing and footwear, the US Trade Representative’s office said.

The move, initially threatened in March and confirmed on Monday, was seen by many in Washington and Africa as foreshadowing how the Trump administration planned to apply its ‘America First’ trade ideology on the continent.

In spite of the suspension, Rwanda will maintain its other duty-free benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), America’s flagship trade legislation for Africa.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP

“We regret this outcome and hope it is temporary,” Deputy USTR C.J. Mahoney said in a statement, adding that the move would affect about 1.5 million dollars in Rwandan exports, or about three percent of its total exports to the US.

Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, told newsmen that companies producing garments for export were already approaching European buyers.

“We expect some Rwandan companies to be affected,” she said.

“We have a plan for them. We have engaged them and we will be helping with the transition to new markets.”

Akamanzi said the government would also assist them financially, though she declined to give details.

On the streets of Kigali, where residents say the increased duties on used clothing imports have driven up prices, condemnation of the US decision was muted.

READ ALSO: Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal

“The ‘Made in Rwanda’ clothes are expensive,” said Jean-Marie Nsengimana, a hotel worker and father of four.

“It used to be cheaper with second-hand clothes. Rwanda should try and negotiate with the US.”

Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda all increased duties on used clothing and shoes in 2016 to nurture their local textile industries.

But in March 2017, the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART), a trade group representing

US used clothing exporters, filed a petition, arguing that the increase violated AGOA.

Though they contested SMART’s assertions, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda backed down and agreed to roll back the duty increases.

But Rwanda refused and, as a result, joined the ranks of Canada, Mexico, the European Union and China, all of which have been the targets of Trump’s aggressive trade tactics.

Andrew Mold, head of the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s East Africa office, said he was disappointed by the USTR’s announcement.

“We know the current US administration has a different position on international trade than previous

administrations, particularly with countries with which the US sustains large trade deficits,” he said.

“But in this case the US actually has a trade surplus with Rwanda.”

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BOLAJI

JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP

— 1st August 2018

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Bolaji Abudullahi, has resigned his position from the party. Abdullahi, who made this known in his social media handle, also said he has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Only late Tuesday, Abdullahi was quoted to have said he remained a member of the…

  • BENUE

    Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal

    — 1st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raised the alarm over planned invasion of part of the state by herdsmen with over 10,000 cattle as part of a grand plan to further destabilise the state. Speaking with newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wedenesday, the governor said reports reaching him from the Guma Council…

  • DEFECTIONS

    Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions. Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in…

  • BAGUDU

    Gov. Bagudu weeps over poverty in Kebbi

    — 1st August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Wednesday, was in tears over the level of poverty and underdevelopment among the people of the state. Governor Bagudu, who could not hold back his emotions, while speaking with journalists, noted that he was usually disturbed seeing people of the state wallowing in poverty because…

  • livestock

    Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Kebbi Government has secured N1.5 billion loan to provide financial support to fishermen and livestock farmers to consolidate the achievements recorded in agricultural production as major revenue earner in the state. The Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, made this known during media chat in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday. He said “we…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share