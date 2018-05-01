The Sun News
Trump suggests Korean truce village for summit with Kim

Trump suggests Korean truce village for summit with Kim

1st May 2018

United States President Donald Trump suggested yesterday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that straddles the border separating the two Koreas.

Trump revealed last week that two or three locations were under consideration for the historic summit which would be the first between a sitting US president and a leader of North Korea but this is the first time he has publicly named a potential site.

“Numerous countries are being considered for the meeting, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!” Trump tweeted. Possible locations for the historic encounter reportedly include Singapore, Mongolia and Switzerland.

The Peace House in Panmunjom, the village in the Demilitarized Zone where the 1953 armistice that halted the Korean War was signed was where Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Friday in a major step towards easing tension on the flashpoint peninsula.
Kim, the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the armistice, walked with Moon to the Peace House on the southern side of the border for their meeting.

