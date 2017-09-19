The Sun News
Home / World News / Trump slams UN, urges reforms

Trump slams UN, urges reforms

— 19th September 2017

President Donald Trump made his debut at the United Nations yesterday, using his first appearance to urge the 193-nation organization to reduce bureaucracy and costs while more clearly defining its mission around the world.

But while Trump chastised the U.N., an organization he sharply criticized as a candidate for president, he said the United States would “pledge to be partners in your work” in order to make the body a more effective force for peace across the globe.

“In recent years, the United Nations has not reached its full potential due to bureaucracy and mismanagement,” said Trump, who rebuked the U.N. for a ballooning budget. “We are not seeing the results in line with this investment.”

The president pushed the U.N. to focus “more on people and less on bureaucracy” and to change “business as usual and not be beholden to ways of the past which were not working.” He also suggested that the U.S. was paying more than its fair share to keep the New York-based world body operational.

But he also complimented steps the United Nations had taken in the early stages of reform efforts and made no threats to withdraw U.S. support. His measured tone stood in stark contrast to his last maiden appearance at a global body, when he stood at NATO’s new Brussels headquarters in May and scolded member nations for not paying enough and refused to explicitly back its mutual defense pact.

While running for office, Trump labeled the U.N. as weak and incompetent, and not a friend of either the United States or Israel. But he has softened his tone since taking office, telling ambassadors from U.N. Security Council member countries at a White House meeting that the U.N. has “tremendous potential.”

Trump more recently has praised a pair of unanimous council votes to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its continued nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests. Trump’s big moment comes Tuesday, when he delivers his first address to a session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The annual gathering of world leaders will open amid serious concerns about Trump’s priorities, including his policy of “America First,” his support for the U.N. and a series of global crises. It will be the first time world leaders will be in the same room and able to take the measure of Trump.

The president yesteday praised U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also spoke at the reform meeting and said he shared Trump’s vision for a less wasteful U.N. to “live up to its full potential.” The U.S. has asked member nations to sign a declaration on U.N. reforms, and more than 120 have done so. The president also kicked off his maiden speech at the world body by referring to the Trump-branded apartment tower across First Avenue from the U.N.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th September 2017 at 8:34 am
    Reply

    People fought for the UN from 1939 to date, to defend democracy and democratic institutions of humanity. America is a symbol of that democracy. No animal will commit atrocities against humanity because of their democratic decision, step on American Soil and go free. The team of criminals led by the comic figure of political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria, nickname Buhari to UN General Assembly, must be arrested by American Authority on behalf of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, to remain in American custody pending trial in law court of Republic Of Biafra, for their atrocities against Biafrans etc. The whole team to UN General Assembly are involved directly and indirectly- Umahi, Buhari, Onyeama etc. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, is democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states, and Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. Anyone who is against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, is against democracy. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument to defend democratic decision of majority. BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR is War to defend democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

